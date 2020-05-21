Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares tread lightly, await China policy meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 02:14am EDT
A panel displays the Hang Seng Index during afternoon trading, in Hong Kong

By Stanley White and Chris Prentice

Asian shares and Wall Street futures stepped back on Thursday as resurgent concerns about the long-term impact of the coronavirus outbreak offset some of this week's earlier enthusiasm about economies re-opening.

Investors were also looking ahead to a key policy gathering in China that may yield more economic stimulus, while recent data from around the world reinforced views that a sustainable recovery may not come for several months.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 0.1%, having rallied around 3% so far this week. S&P 500 e-mini stock futures fell 0.54%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 1.02%, German DAX futures fell 0.92%, and FTSE futures were off 0.58%, pointing to a soft session in Europe.

Broad risk appetite has been checked somewhat by escalating tensions between the United States and China due to President Donald Trump's criticism of Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Australian shares, which have been hampered by concerns about a trade row with China, pulled back slightly from a two-month high.

Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> slid 0.05% after data showed the country's exports collapsed in April.

Shares in China <.CSI300> fell 0.19% before the start of the annual parliament meeting on Friday.

The focus will be on Premier Li Keqiang's 2020 work report on the opening day of the National People's Congress (NPC), where he is expected to announce key economic targets and details on fiscal stimulus plans.

Global equities were buoyed this week as governments around the world gradually loosened their coronavirus lockdown restrictions, but many investors remain wary of the outlook as a raft of recent data suggested a full-blown recovery is likely some way off.

"Equities are still in an uptrend, but the pace of the rebound has been a little quick and we are running into resistance," said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co in Tokyo.

"The (global) services sector has been decimated. The level of unemployed suggests this recovery will take some time."

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 1.67% on Wednesday, but the positive mood did not last into Asian trade.

U.S. crude rose 1.79% to $34.09 a barrel, while Brent crude also rose 1.79% to $36.39 per barrel in a sign of easing concerns about a supply glut.

The dollar edged higher to $1.0956 per euro <EUR=EBS> and rose to $1.2291 against the British pound <GBP=D3>.

The greenback also gained against the Australian <AUD=D3> and New Zealand dollars <NZD=D3> in a sign that some investors remain averse to risk.

Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's April meeting released on Wednesday showed policymakers reaffirmed a pledge to keep interest rates near zero until they are confident the economy is on track to recovery.

The U.S. government auctioned $20 billion of 20-year debt on Wednesday for the first time since 1986. The 20-year yield eased slightly to 1.1549% in Asia, while the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to 0.6639% as traders sought the safety of government debt.

Another $54 billion of 20-year bonds are expected over the next three months as the U.S. government ramps up spending to fund the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington; Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 1.34% 11223.71 Delayed Quote.-15.29%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.52% 24575.9 Delayed Quote.-15.18%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.19% 0.89895 Delayed Quote.5.44%
EURO STOXX 50 1.37% 2942.39 Delayed Quote.-22.50%
KOKUSAI CO., LTD. 0.15% 680 End-of-day quote.-10.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.40% 36.26 Delayed Quote.-46.29%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.21% 423 End-of-day quote.-28.69%
NASDAQ 100 2.01% 9485.019749 Delayed Quote.6.48%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.08% 9375.776133 Delayed Quote.2.37%
NIKKEI 225 -0.21% 20552.31 Real-time Quote.-13.62%
S&P 500 1.67% 2971.61 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
WTI 1.74% 34.058 Delayed Quote.-46.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:44aUK financial compensation body raises levy to fund LCF claims
RE
02:40aEasyJet to restart flights in June with compulsory masks
RE
02:36aJPMORGAN PLANS TO HIRE A DOZEN RESEARCH ANALYSTS FOR CHINA BROKERAGE : sources
RE
02:28aBritons spurned by banks caught in a coronavirus credit crunch
RE
02:23aBoE's Bailey re-thinking sub-zero rates, but says reviews are mixed
RE
02:23aAsia shares tread lightly, await China policy meeting
RE
02:20aBank of England governor Bailey speaks in parliament
RE
02:20aBritain borrows at negative interest rate for first time
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
2SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend
3AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : first quarter sales rise, estimates $195 million COVID-19 claims
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa in advanced talks for state rescue deal worth about $10..
5SONAE MC, SGPS, SA : SONAE MC SGPS : increases sales by 7% and surpasses 1.5 billion euros in 1st quarter 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group