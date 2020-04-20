Asia shares turn cautious before earnings, U.S. crude crushed

European stocks were headed for a strong start, however, with the pan-region EUROSTOXX 50 futures up 1.23%, German DAX futures gaining 1.26% and FTSE futures up 0.93%.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.46%, having jumped last week on hopes some U.S. states would soon start re-opening their economies. [.N]

Japan reported its exports fell almost 12% in March from a year earlier, with shipments to the United States down over 16%. Readings on April manufacturing globally are due on Thursday and are expected to hit recession-era lows.

Better news came from New Zealand where success in containing the virus allowed the government to announce an easing in the country's strict lockdown from next week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> eased 0.23% in slow trade, pausing after five straight weeks of gains.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> fell 1.19%, but Chinese shares edged up 0.37% as a benchmark lending rate was lowered to shore up the coronavirus-hit Chinese economy after it contracted for the first time in decades.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Republicans were "close" to getting a deal with Democrats on a support package for small business.

The United States has by far the world's largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 750,000 infections and over 40,500 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

The S&P 500 has still rallied 30% from its March low, thanks in part to the extreme easing steps taken by the Federal Reserve. The Fed has bought nearly $1.3 trillion of Treasuries alone, and many billions of non-sovereign debt it would historically have never gone near.

"The Fed will be a major buyer of risky assets in the coming months, and has displayed its willingness to backstop virtually any part of the domestic financial system in trouble," said Oliver Jones, a senior markets economist at Capital Economics.

MARKET CONCENTRATION

Yet the particular composition of the S&P 500 was also a major factor, he added, as three sectors relatively resilient to a virus-induced lockdown -- IT, communications services and healthcare -- make up around 50% of the index.

Indeed, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook account for more than a fifth of the index.

"What's more, the S&P 500 is skewed towards a few ultra-large firms, some of which are also in those sectors," Jones said. "Their sheer size might make them better able to weather a few months of dramatically-low revenues than most."

The rebound in the S&P 500 therefore likely overstated optimism on the economy, Jones argued, noting European benchmark equities indices and U.S. small cap indices were still in bear market territory.

Bond markets suggested investors expected tough economic times ahead with yields on U.S. 10-year Treasuries steady at 0.63%, from 1.91% at the start of the year.

"We are dealing with scales of declining economic activity that nobody has seen before. The potential hit to GDP in the second quarter this year will probably far exceed what we saw at the worst point of the financial crisis," Capital Group's economist Robert Lind said in a note.

That decline has shrunk the U.S. dollar's yield advantage over its peers and left it rangebound in recent weeks. So far in April, the dollar index <=USD> has wandered between 98.813 and 100.940 and was last at 100.060.

The dollar was a fraction firmer on the yen on Monday at 107.92 but again well within recent ranges, while the euro idled at $1.0842.

Gold had recoiled to $1,676 per ounce, having touched a 7-1/2 peak of $1,746.50 last week. [GOL/]

Oil prices remained under pressure as the global lockdown saw fuel demand evaporate, leaving so much extra supply countries were finding it hard to find space to store it. [O/R]

So great was the near-term glut that the May futures contract for U.S. crude was trading down over 18% at $14.81 a barrel, while June shed 6.19% to $23.48.

Brent crude does not have the same storage problems and its June contract was off only 1.02% at $27.06 a barrel.

(Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)

By Wayne Cole and Julie Zhu