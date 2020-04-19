Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares turn quietly cautious, U.S. crude crushed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 10:45pm EDT
Pedestrian wearing a face mask rides an escalator near an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information in Shanghai

Caution gripped Asian share markets on Monday on expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data will drive home the damage done by the global virus lockdown, while a glut of supply sent U.S. crude spiralling to 20-year lows.

Japan reported its exports fell almost 12% in March from a year earlier, with shipments to the United States down over 16%. Early readings on April manufacturing globally are due on Thursday and are expected to show recession-like readings.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> eased 0.2% in slow trade, with a pause needed after five straight weeks of gains. Japan's Nikkei <.N225> fell 0.9% and Shanghai blue chips <.CSI300> 2.4% even as China cut benchmark interest rates as widely expected.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, having jumped last week on hopes some U.S. states would soon start to re-open their economies. [.N]

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that Republicans were "close" to getting a deal with Democrats on a support package for small business.

But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported ?an increase of 29,916 in new infections and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,759 to 37,202.

The S&P 500 has still rallied 30% from its March low, thanks in part to the extreme easing steps taken by the Federal Reserve. The Fed has bought nearly $1.3 trillion of Treasuries alone, and many billions of non-sovereign debt it would historically have never gone near.

"The Fed will be a major buyer of risky assets in the coming months, and has displayed its willingness to backstop virtually any part of the domestic financial system in trouble," said Oliver Jones, a senior markets economist at Capital Economics.

Yet the particular composition of the S&P 500 was also a major factor, he added, as three sectors relatively resilient to a virus-induced lockdown -- IT, communications services and healthcare -- make up around 50% of the index.

Indeed, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook account for more than a fifth of the index.

"What's more, the S&P 500 is skewed towards a few ultra-large firms, some of which are also in those sectors. Their sheer size might make them better able to weather a few months of dramatically-low revenues than most."

The rebound in the S&P 500 therefore likely overstated optimism on the economy, Jones argued, noting European benchmark equities indices and U.S. small cap indices were still in bear market territory.

Bond markets suggested investors expected tough economic times ahead with yields on U.S. 10-year Treasuries steady at 0.64%, from 1.91% at the start of the year.

That decline has shrunk the U.S. dollar's yield advantage over its peers and left it rangebound in recent weeks. So far in April, the dollar index <=USD> has wandered between 98.813 and 100.940 and was last at 99.837.

The dollar was a fraction firmer on the yen on Monday at 107.77 but again well within recent ranges, while the euro idled at $1.0868.

Gold had recoiled to $1,679 per ounce, having touched a 7-1/2 peak of $1,746.50 last week. [GOL/]

Oil prices remained under pressure as the global lockdown saw fuel demand evaporate, leaving so much extra supply countries were finding it hard to find space to store it. [O/R]

So great was the near-term glut that the May futures contract for U.S. crude was trading down 15% at $15.54 a barrel, while June shed 5% to $23.71.

Brent crude does not have the same storage problems and its June contract was off only 25 cents at $27.83 a barrel.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.99% 24242.49 Delayed Quote.-15.05%
NASDAQ 100 0.85% 8832.414299 Delayed Quote.0.28%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.38% 8650.140949 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
NIKKEI 225 3.15% 19897.26 Real-time Quote.-18.46%
S&P 500 2.68% 2874.56 Delayed Quote.-11.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:26pChina to prevent short-term economic shocks from becoming long-term stagnation
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:10pU.S. Suspends Tariffs for Some Importers Affected by Coronavirus -- Update
DJ
10:53pChina cuts key rate for second time this year, more easing likely
RE
10:46pAsia shares turn quietly cautious, U.S. crude crushed
RE
10:45pAsia shares turn quietly cautious, U.S. crude crushed
RE
10:40pU.S. oil falls more than 10% to lows not seen since 1999
RE
10:27pHDFC Bank 4Q Net Rose 16% Thank Partly To Wholesale Business
DJ
10:21pU.S. Suspends Tariffs for Some Importers Affected by Coronavirus
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEA : CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING : CDB Financial scraps purchas..
2UK finance jobseekers increase 43% in first quarter, coronavirus impacts hiring
3BANK OF MONTREAL : BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO to Begin Accepting Applications for the EDC COVID-19 Relief Program
4MAROC TELECOM : MAROC TELECOM : PR-Q1 2020 Results 20/04/2020
5ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group