Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares under threat as futures fall early

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 07:08pm EDT
Passersby wearing protective face masks are reflected on a screen displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian share markets looked set for a rocky start on Monday as U.S. stock futures took an early spill amid fears the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 skidded 1.7% right from the bell, while Nikkei futures pointed to an opening loss of around 500 points.

Central banks have mounted an all-out effort to bolster activity with rate cuts and massive asset-buying campaigns, which has at least eased liquidity strains in markets.

Canada's central bank on Friday surprised with an emergency rate cut to 0.25% and a program of quantitative easing, while New Zealand policy makers on Monday launched a loan program for corporates to meet liquidity needs.

Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at NAB, said the main question for markets was whether all the stimulus would be enough to help the global economy withstand the shock.

"To answer this question, one needs to know the magnitude of the containment measures and for how long they will be implemented," he added.

"This is the big unknown and it suggests markets are likely to remain volatile until this uncertainty is resolved."

With that in mind, it was not encouraging that British authorities were warning lockdown measures could last months.

Graphic: Asian stock markets - https://product.datastream.com/dscharting/gateway.aspx?guid=516bc8cb-b44e-4346-bce3-06590d8e396b&action=REFRESH

While President Donald Trump had talked about reopening the U.S. economy for Easter, on Sunday he extended guidelines for social restrictions to April 30 and said the peak of the death count from the respiratory disease could be two weeks away.

Bond investors looked to be bracing for a long haul with yields at the very short end of the curve turning negative and those on 10-year notes dropping a steep 26 basis points last week to 0.67%.

Early on Monday, Treasury futures climbed anew and pointed to a fresh fall in yields.

That drop has combined with efforts by the Federal Reserve to pump more U.S. dollars into markets, and dragged the currency off recent highs.

Indeed, the dollar suffered its biggest weekly decline in more than a decade last week.

Against the yen, the dollar was pinned at 107.80, well off the recent high at 111.71. The euro was firm at $1.1118 after rallying more than 4% last week.

The retreat in the dollar proved a fillip for gold, which was up 0.4% on Monday at $1,625.18 an ounce.

It has been little help for oil as Saudi Arabia and Russia show no signs of backing down in their price war.

Brent crude futures lost 89 cents to $24.04 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 96 cents to $20.55.

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -4.06% 21636.78 Delayed Quote.-20.98%
NASDAQ 100 -3.91% 7588.372902 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.79% 7502.377567 Delayed Quote.-13.10%
NIKKEI 225 3.88% 19389.43 Real-time Quote.-21.10%
S&P 500 -3.37% 2541.47 Delayed Quote.-21.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:28pSERCO : achieves two-year extension of Medical & Dental Logistics Support Service Contract
PU
07:08pAsia shares under threat as futures fall early
RE
06:28pRESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND : Corporate facility another step to support market functioning
PU
05:53pLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Kathleen Valley - Operations Update and COVID-19 Response
PU
05:14pCritics Say New York Budget Being Crafted With 'Unprecedented Secrecy'
DJ
03:40pFROM QUILLS TO QWERTY : Lloyd's underwriters adapt to home working
RE
03:23pCORONAVIRUS WORRIES AND STRIFE : Investors fear markets not out of woods despite big rally
RE
03:11pZimbabwe brings back foreign currencies ahead of coronavirus lockdown
RE
02:17pGRAPHIC : Three months that shook global markets
RE
12:43pAfter Fed Unleashes Firepower, Washington Rearms Central Bank -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Italy's UniCredit puts 2019 dividend, share buyback on hold after ECB rec..
2WTI : CRUDE OIL : futures drop at open on grim demand outlook
3RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : Covid-19 update
4CARDINAL RESOURCES LIMITED : CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD (ASX:CDV) Company Update
5TEGNA INC. : TEGNA : Reports on Acquisition Approaches

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group