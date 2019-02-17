Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares up on optimism over trade talks, stimulus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 08:01pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman points to an electronic board showing stock prices as she poses in front of the board after the New Year opening ceremony at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), held to wish for the success of Japan's stock market, in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets firmed on Monday as investors dared to hope for both progress at Sino-U.S. trade talks in Washington this week and more policy stimulus from major central banks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 percent, partially recovering from a sharp fall last Friday.

Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to hit its highest for the year so far, while Australia's main index rose 0.7 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat, with trade thinned by a holiday in U.S. markets.

The Dow and the Nasdaq had boasted their eighth consecutive weekly gains on wagers the United States and China would hammer out an agreement resolving their protracted trade war.

The two sides will resume negotiations this week with U.S. President Donald Trump saying he may extend a March 1 deadline for a deal. Both reported progress in five days of talks in Beijing last week.

"That does not rule out a setback or two between now and the start of March," said analysts at CBA in a note.

"Even so, we still think that both sides have good reasons to want to get to an agreement. And, so motivated, it makes an agreement more likely than not."

There are also growing expectations of more reflationary policies from some of the world's more powerful central banks.

Data out last week showed China's banks made the most new loans on record in January as policymakers tried to jumpstart sluggish investment.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting are due on Wednesday and should provide more guidance on the likelihood or not for rate hikes this year. There is also talk the bank will keep a much larger balance sheet than previously planned.

"Given the range of speakers since the January meeting who support "patience," the Fed minutes should reiterate a dovish message overall," said analysts at TD Securities in a note.

A roll call of Fed officials are speaking at various events this week including a round table on Friday covering the future of its balance sheet. [FED/DIARY]


GRAPHIC: Asian stock markets - https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

EYEING THE ECB

The European Central Bank's Olli Rehn told a German newspaper on Sunday that recent data point to a weakening euro zone economy and interest rates would remain at the current level until monetary policy goals have been met.

That came amid much speculation the ECB would launch another round of Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO) to support bank lending.

The risk of an easy ECB saw the euro touch a three-month low on Friday before bouncing on dovish comments from Fed officials.

The single currency was last at $1.1290 and still within the $1.1213/1.1570 trading range that has held since mid-October. The dollar was steady on the yen at 110.50, having backed away from a two-month top of 111.12.

Sterling was a shade firmer at $1.2901 ahead of Brexit talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker this week.

All of which left the dollar at 96.924 on a basket of currencies, after hitting its highest since mid-December at 97.368 last week.

In commodity markets, spot gold was steady at $1,320.65 per ounce.

Oil prices were at their highest for the year so far this year after an outage at Saudi Arabia's offshore oilfield boosted expectations for tightening supply.

U.S. crude was last up 30 cents at $55.89 a barrel, while Brent crude futures rose to $66.61.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.74% 25883.25 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7055.1793 Delayed Quote.11.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.61% 7472.4101 Delayed Quote.12.62%
NIKKEI 225 -1.13% 20900.63 Real-time Quote.4.43%
S&P 500 1.09% 2775.6 Delayed Quote.10.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:42pTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Australian company pays fine for illegal medicine exports
PU
08:30pJapan's machinery orders slump as trade frictions bite
RE
08:26pOil hits three-month high on OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions on Iran, Venezuela
RE
08:01pAsia shares up on optimism over trade talks, stimulus
RE
07:57pSingapore's Exports Unexpectedly Slump in January
DJ
07:52pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Lease-holders' rights important part of High Country equation
PU
07:45pSingapore January exports fall 10.1 percent year-on-year, biggest in over two years
RE
07:42pHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : Government sets out plans to overhaul waste system
PU
07:41pDOLLAR INDEX : eases as trade deal prospects bolster risk, sterling gains
RE
07:29pUK businesses plan to raise pay by most since 2012 - CIPD
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of major holdings - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange
2BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global sells entire stake in Barclays - FT
3AIR CHINA LTD. : AIR CHINA : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JANUARY 2019
4GTI HOLDINGS LTD : GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED : Places 354 Million New Shares and Raises Funds of Approximately HK$ ..
5CARNEGIE CLEAN ENERGY : Albany Funding Plan Submitted

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.