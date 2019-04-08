Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares weighed by cautious mood, oil settles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
04/08/2019 | 10:54pm EDT
A man looks at an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to make gains on Tuesday as investors braced for key events later in the week, including the start of the U.S. earnings season and a crucial Brexit summit, while broader concerns about slowing global growth checked sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was basically flat after brushing its highest since late August last year during the previous session.

Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.15 percent, while Australian shares and Chinese blue chips held steady. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.15 percent.

Wall Street shares delivered a mixed performance on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 0.3 percent while the S&P 500 added 0.1 percent. Concerns over slowing U.S. earnings have undermined U.S. equities in recent sessions, though a strong jobs report last week helped to soothe frayed nerves.

The S&P 500, however, moved on its own momentum for its eight straight session of gains and the longest winning streak since October 2017, as rallying crude prices overnight lifted energy shares.

Oil prices rose to their highest since November, driven by fighting in Libya along with ongoing supply cuts pledged by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.

Broader market sentiment remained subdued as investors' focus remained on potential flashpoints, including a crucial Brexit summit as well as a meeting on trade between the European Union and China set for later on Tuesday.

"The market is very much in a wait-and-watch mode," said Nick Twidale, chief operating officer at Rakuten Securities Australia in Sydney.

"It's looking for the next catalyst that's hopefully going to take stock markets higher, but it's also very wary that we've had such a great run in stocks and general growth that we might see a real sharp correction," he said.

Twidale added that any news on the trade front around the Sino-U.S. tariff negotiations and the upcoming summit between the EU and China "could really start to add to some volatility" to markets.

Investors will also focus on a European Central Bank meeting on Wednesday and the start in earnest of the U.S. first-quarter earnings period, with analysts now expecting it to be the first quarter of contracting corporate earnings since 2016.

U.S. March inflation figures and minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting are due to be released on Wednesday. Friday's U.S. jobs report showed strong employment creation but subdued wages growth, backing the Fed's recent dovish policy tilt.

Yoshinori Shigemi, a Tokyo-based global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said more investors are taking up exposure in commodities and some emerging markets in South America as well as Russia as they look for increased upside outside major developed markets.

"Many people are now saying that negative earnings' growth for the first quarter, or maybe a little bit more negative number in the second quarter, have already been priced in," Shigemi said, before adding that a later recovery has also been priced in.

"People are trying to find any other places where they can place their money," he said.

In the currency market, the euro rose slightly to $1.1265 after booking gains of nearly 0.4 percent - its steepest one-day rise in nearly three-weeks - overnight.

Sterling advanced 0.1 percent to $1.3076, but stayed not far from last month's low of $1.2945.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was down 0.15 percent at 111.33 yen, inching back towards its 1-1/2-month low of 109.70 touched on March 25.

In the commodity market, oil prices hovered near their highest since November 2018 on persistent worries about tightening supplies.

U.S. crude was last up 2 cents at $64.41 a barrel, after brushing its highest since Nov. 1 last year. Brent crude futures dipped 8 cents to $71.02, reversing course after booking a small gain early in the session.

Spot gold was up slightly at $1,298.30 per ounce.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)

By Daniel Leussink

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Nikkei 225
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.32% 26341.02 Delayed Quote.12.92%
NASDAQ 100 0.28% 7599.742382 Delayed Quote.19.73%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.19% 7953.883689 Delayed Quote.19.64%
NIKKEI 225 -0.21% 21761.65 Real-time Quote.8.96%
S&P 500 0.10% 2895.77 Delayed Quote.15.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:31aChina game-streaming firm Huya launches $343 million follow-on offering
RE
12:30aMost Southeast Asian stocks edge higher; investors eye Fed minutes
RE
12:21aChina says it wants to eliminate bitcoin mining
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aWTI : Dollar dips as crude oil surge supports commodity currencies
RE
04/08U.S. bank executives say Wall Street has reformed, though crisis scars linger
RE
04/08CFA CONSUMER FEDERATION OF AMERICA : USDA Attack On Washington Post's Pork Safety Reporting Raises Its Own Questions
PU
04/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/08China's rebar jumps to seven-and-a-half-year high, iron ore extends record rally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : How flawed software, high speed, other factors doomed an Ethiopian Airlines 73..
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : U.S. proposes list of EU goods for tariff retaliation against Airbus subsidies
3AT&T : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AT&T Inc. ..
4DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED : DAIICHI SANKYO : EZH1/2 Dual Inhibitor Valemetostat (DS-3201) Receives SAKIG..
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : ceo Kevin Johnson Highlights Progress and Impact of the Starbucks : Colleg..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About