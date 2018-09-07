Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares worn down by trade tension, yen a safe harbour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 05:07am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A man riding on a bicycle looks at an electronic board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares carved out a 14-month trough on Friday as investors feared a new salvo of Sino-U.S. tariffs could come at any moment, while a slump in U.S. chip stocks rippled through the tech-heavy region.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> lost 0.4 percent, having earlier reached its lowest since mid-July last year.

The Nikkei <.N225> shed 1 percent, undermined by a rising yen and reports U.S. President Donald Trump could be contemplating taking on Japan over trade.

Chinese blue chips <.CSI300> managed a 0.8 percent bounce as beaten-down health care stocks found buyers after taking a savaging in recent months amid vaccine scandals.

Emerging markets in the region were struggling to steady after a punishing week, with Indonesia and the Philippines still badly scarred by fears of capital flight following crises in Argentina and Turkey.

Nerves were set to be frayed further as the public comment period for proposed tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports ends at 0400 GMT. The tariffs could go into effect shortly afterward, though there was no clear timetable.

China has warned of retaliation if Washington launches any new measures.

"It seems unlikely the tariffs are not implemented as the U.S. administration believes that they are winning the trade war and will be in a stronger position to negotiate if they put more pressure on China," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note.

"The tech sector was also very weak overnight, with a slide in Micron of almost 10 percent and further weakness in the Chinese Internet ADRs."

Wall Street saw sharp losses in chipmakers and concerns about increased regulation of social media companies. [.N]

The S&P 500 lost 0.37 percent and the Nasdaq 0.91 percent, while the Dow eked out a 0.08 percent gain.

WATCHING WAGES

Eyes were now turned to the U.S. payrolls report for August which is expected to show a robust rise of 191,000, in part as July was temporarily depressed by the closure of the Toys R Us chain that month.

Still, analysts at NatWest Markets cautioned that: "Despite employment indicators pointing to another strong report, it is worth noting that there is a tendency for August payrolls to initially disappoint and then be revised up noticeably later."

Just as important will be figures on U.S. wages where a rise above the 0.2 percent forecasted would likely boost the dollar and pressure Treasury prices.

The dollar could do with the lift, having lost out to the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc. It was changing hands at 110.58 yen <JPY=> after falling 0.7 percent on Thursday, the sharpest one-day loss in seven weeks.

Part of the decline came after a Wall Street Journal columnist reported Trump had mused about starting a trade fight with Japan.

The dollar also hit a four-month low on the franc around $0.9645 <CHF=>. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index <.DXY> was flat at 95.022 and off the week's top of 95.737.

The euro was holding steady at $1.1620 <EUR=>, while sterling idled at $1.2926 <GBP=> amid ongoing uncertainty over Brexit negotiations.

In commodity markets, the dip in the dollar left gold a sliver higher at $1,202.81 an ounce <XAU=>.

Crude oil was subdued after falling more than 1 percent on Thursday when U.S. data showed gasoline inventories rose unexpectedly last week. [O/R]

Brent was 5 cents lower at $76.45 a barrel, while U.S. crude edged up 2 cents to $67.79.

(Editing by Richard Borsuk)

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.08% 25995.87 Delayed Quote.5.16%
NASDAQ 100 -0.93% 7453.1672 Delayed Quote.17.62%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.91% 7922.7259 Delayed Quote.15.82%
NIKKEI 225 -0.41% 22487.94 Real-time Quote.-0.81%
S&P 500 -0.37% 2878.05 Real-time Quote.8.04%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.17% 95.02 End-of-day quote.3.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47aMexico wants steel dispute ended before new NAFTA signed - minister
RE
05:45aChina's Meituan Dianping to focus on domestic market after $4.4 billion Hong Kong IPO
RE
05:22aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Tokyo palates begin to get the drift of high quality Queensland beef
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:07aAsia shares worn down by trade tension, yen a safe harbour
RE
05:06aOil steady as U.S. crude inventories fall, but trade tensions weigh
RE
05:05aOil steady as U.S. crude inventories fall, but trade tensions weigh
RE
05:02aIn latest change, Uber brings new driver app to the UK
RE
05:01aBIT ONE HONG KONG : "Made in Japan" Cryptocurrency Exchange Is Now Coming!
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
3BROADCOM INC : Broadcom sees fourth quarter boost from data center demand, iPhone launch
4NEVRO CORP : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors
5GROUPE BMTC INC : BMTC GROUP INC. : announces financial results for its quarter ended July 31st, 2018
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.