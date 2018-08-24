Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia slips after U.S.-China trade talks end without progress, Powell eyed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 04:06am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Men look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Beijing

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks fell on Friday after U.S.-China trade talks ended without progress, with the markets braced for a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for hints on the direction of U.S. monetary policy.

U.S. and Chinese officials ended two days of talks on Thursday with no major breakthrough. Meanwhile their trade war escalated with activation of another round of duelling tariffs on $16 billion worth of each country's goods.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> shed 0.6 percent. It was still up about 0.85 percent on the week.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.8 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index <.SSEC> dropped 0.65 percent.

Australian stocks <.AXJO> rose 0.2 percent, South Korea's KOSPI <.KS11> fell 0.35 percent and Japan's Nikkei <.N225> climbed 0.3 percent.

"Global risk sentiment remains somewhat jittery ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech with U.S.-Sino trade talks failing to yield any immediate progress," strategists at OCBC Bank wrote.

The S&P 500 shed 0.17 percent overnight to pull back slightly from a record high scaled midweek, with industrial shares sagging after the United States and China imposed a fresh round of trade tariffs on each other.

Shares of industrial giants Caterpillar Inc and Boeing Co, which have been bellwethers of trade sentiment, were among the biggest drags on the Dow, which lost about 0.3 percent. Caterpillar shares fell 2.0 percent, and Boeing shares fell 0.7 percent.

In immediate focus was the speech by the Fed's Powell to be given later on Friday at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, meeting of central bankers.

Where Powell stands on the pace of interest rate hikes will be scrutinised after minutes from the Fed's most recent policy meeting indicated the central bank would tighten monetary policy soon.

"For equities, the key point will be whether Powell indicates that the Fed is poised to hike rates two more times this year. That would fall in line with expectations and not cause much of a stir," said Soichiro Monji, senior economist at Daiwa SB Investments in Tokyo.

"Any mention of recent turbulence in the emerging markets may also provide the risk asset markets with some relief."

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his displeasure with the Fed's rate hikes earlier this week and investors waited to see whether Powell would respond to such criticism.

The Fed should raise rates further this year and probably next year as well, despite Trump's opposition to tighter policy, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said in interviews aired on Thursday.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan also said Trump's comments would not affect the central bank's decision making.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 95.618 <.DXY>, holding most of its gains after rising 0.55 percent overnight to snap a six-day losing run.

The greenback extended its overnight surge to touch a two-week high of 111.48 yen <JPY=>. The euro was a shade higher at$1.1548 <EUR=> after retreating 0.5 percent the previous day.

The Australian dollar dipped 0.05 percent to $0.7245 <AUD=D4>. It had slumped 1.4 percent overnight as political uncertainty mounted in Australia after several senior ministersresigned and put Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's leadership back in play.

Onshore Chinese yuan <CNY=CFXS> slipped 0.1 percent to 6.8833 per dollar, its weakest in a week.

Oil prices edged higher. While the trade conflict between Washington and Beijing darkens the economic outlook, the supply versus demand position in oil markets remains relatively tight -especially because of the looming U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Brent crude futures rose 0.27 percent to $74.93 per barrel, while U.S. crude added 0.31 percent to $68.04.

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)

By Shinichi Saoshiro
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.73% 347.48 Delayed Quote.17.83%
CATERPILLAR -2.03% 136.79 Delayed Quote.-13.19%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.37% 2724.63 End-of-day quote.-17.78%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.30% 25656.98 Delayed Quote.3.79%
HANG SENG -0.45% 27806.42 Real-time Quote.-6.69%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.11% 2276.13 Real-time Quote.-7.62%
NASDAQ 100 -0.14% 7413.8381 Delayed Quote.15.65%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.13% 7878.4585 Delayed Quote.13.85%
NIKKEI 225 0.22% 22410.82 Real-time Quote.-1.77%
S&P 500 -0.17% 2856.98 Real-time Quote.7.04%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.38% 95.51 End-of-day quote.3.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:17aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, August 11-20, 2018
PU
04:07aAsia stocks track Wall St. lower, dollar buoyant; Powell in focus
RE
04:06aAsia slips after U.S.-China trade talks end without progress, Powell eyed
RE
03:59aDollar six-day slide ends on new tariffs as Jackson Hole meet begins
RE
03:30aMexico's Economy Minister Plays Down Chances of Nafta Deal Thursday -- 4th Update
DJ
03:27aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : Customs streamlines protocol for diamond import
PU
03:23aSEC to review decision rejecting bitcoin ETFs
RE
03:22aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Dorsett checks in for jobs boom
PU
03:21aOil markets muted as U.S.-China trade war remains unresolved
RE
03:18aDollar holds gains after U.S.-China trade talks, focus shifts to Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
3CARDNO LIMITED : CARDNO : Dr. M. Andrew Maier, MS, PhD, CIH, DABT, toxicology and risk assessment expert, join..
4AFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : FY18 Market Release Opens in a new Window
5ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED : ARAFURA RESOURCES : Extension Retail Entitlement Offer Closing Date

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.