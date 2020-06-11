Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Asia stocks break winning streak, bonds rally on sober Fed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 01:02am EDT
An employee of the TSE works at the bourse in Tokyo

By Wayne Cole

Asian shares swung lower on Thursday while bonds rallied after a downbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve stoked speculation it would have to add to already historic levels of stimulus to underpin a recovery.

After a slow start, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> slipped 1.1%, potentially putting an end to a 10-session winning streak.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> slid 2.1% as the yen firmed, though Chinese blue chips <.CSI300> managed to hold steady.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 1.1%, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures lost 2.2% and FTSE futures 1.6%.

In a challenge to the stock market's recent optimism, the Fed predicted the U.S. economy would shrink 6.5% in 2020 and unemployment would still be at 9.3% at year's end.

Data out earlier had also shown core U.S. consumer prices fell for a third straight month in May, the longest stretch of declines on record.

As a result, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he was "not even thinking about thinking about raising rates". Instead, he emphasised recovery would be a long road and that policy would have to be proactive with rates near zero out to 2022.

"While Powell did not commit to any new action at this time, his focus on downside risk and uncertainty reinforces the message that they will take further action, probably by September," was the take of economists at JPMorgan.

"Outcome or calendar based guidance looks likely and Powell left the door open for moving to some form of interest rate caps."

Powell confirmed the Fed was studying yield curve control, a form of easing already employed by Japan and Australia.

All of which, saw yields on 10-year Treasuries fall 9 basis points on Wednesday, the biggest daily drop in almost two months. Yields were down at 0.71% on Thursday, a sharp rally from last week's peak of 0.96%.

The risk of more easing initially had the U.S. dollar under pressure, seeing it touch a three-month low on a basket of currencies at 95.714 <=USD>.

"The Fed's view - that you'll be paid almost nothing for holding U.S. dollars until at least 2022 - is never going to be helpful for any currency," noted analysts at CBA.

The dollar later steadied as risk appetite waned and stocks came off. It was last at 107.03 yen, after hitting a one-month trough at 106.87.

The euro edged back to $1.1346 having hit its highest since mid-March on Wednesday at $1.1422.

The prospect of super-low rates for longer was a boon for gold overnight, leaving it at $1,731 an ounce.

Oil prices turned lower after U.S. data showed crude inventories had risen to record highs. [O/R]

Brent crude futures fell $1.18 to $40.55 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost $1.32 to $38.28.

(Editing by Sam & Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.47% 74.261 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.20% 135.796 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.23% 79.57 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.04% 26989.99 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.12% 121.542 Delayed Quote.0.26%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.81% 3293.71 Delayed Quote.-11.33%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.06% 0.8813 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -4.05% 106.06 Delayed Quote.-23.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.08% 40.39 Delayed Quote.-38.24%
NASDAQ 100 1.28% 10094.255904 Delayed Quote.14.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.67% 10020.346202 Delayed Quote.10.93%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.13% 69.6 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
NIKKEI 225 0.15% 23124.95 Real-time Quote.-2.39%
S&P 500 -0.53% 3190.14 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.15% 107.209 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
WTI -1.27% 38.122 Delayed Quote.-37.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
01:02aAsia stocks break winning streak, bonds rally on sober Fed
RE
06/10Asia stocks break winning streak, bonds rally on sober Fed
RE
06/10Fed ready to keep rates near zero until 2022
RE
06/10Financial Shares Fall as Fed Commits to Low Rates -- Financials Roundup
DJ
06/10INSTANT VIEW : Fed sees GDP falling 6.5% in 2020, keeps rates at zero
RE
06/10FED'S LOW RATES SPARK SPECULATION CONCERNS : advisor
RE
06/10Muller calls for ECB to stick to 'capital key' in bond buys
RE
06/08ECB's Lagarde defends bond buys against northern challenge
RE
06/08Japan's economy minister warns against deepening negative rates
RE
06/06South Africa's "junk" bonds back in demand as high-yield lures local, foreign investors
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
2SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Applica..
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : Virgin Australia to double domestic flight capacity by early July
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa says up to 26,000 employees at risk of losing jobs
5NEWS CORPORATION : News Corp to cut jobs in UK newspaper, radio business - memo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group