Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia stocks capped, dollar droops following Trump comments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 02:40am CEST
UkFILE PHOTO An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks were capped and the dollar dipped on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies and said he was "not thrilled" with the Federal Reserve for hiking interest rates.

Keeping global trade conflict concerns on the boil, Trump said in an interview with Reuters on Monday that China was manipulating the yuan to make up for having to pay tariffs imposed by Washington on some imports from China.

He also said he believed the euro was being manipulated.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.02 percent.

Australian stocks lost 0.7 percent, South Korea's KOSPI nudged up 0.1 percent and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6 percent.

Wall Street's major indexes rose on Monday on optimism over trade talks between the United States and China, though they fell from session highs after Trump's comments. [.N]

Immediate focus was on the lower-level trade talks due to start later on Tuesday between the United States and China. Speculation that the talks might help ease trade tensions has shored up the broader equity markets over the past few sessions.

In currencies, the dollar came under pressure after Trump reiterated his displeasure at the Fed's rate hikes, saying the central bank should do more to help him boost the U.S. economy.

"While Trump's displeasure for rising interest rates is nothing new, and the Fed maintains full operational independence, markets remain attentive to such comments," wrote strategists at ANZ.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.2 percent at 95.714, extending losses from the previous day.

The euro brushed an 11-day high of $1.1493, stretching its gains after climbing about climbing about 0.35 percent overnight.

The U.S. currency slipped to 109.84 yen, its lowest since late June.

The offshore Chinese yuan was a shade firmer at 6.831 per dollar after dipping slightly the previous day.

Yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was near a six-week low of 2.807 percent plumbed overnight in the wake of Trump's interest rate comments.

Oil prices extended their overnight rise, with U.S. crude futures up 0.33 percent at $66.65 per barrel. Crude rose on Monday after weeks of declines, as investors grew more concerned about an expected fall in supply from Iran due to U.S. sanctions. [O/R]

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)

By Shinichi Saoshiro

Stocks treated in this article : Nikkei 225, KOSPI Composite Index, US Dollar Index
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.01% 2247.1 Real-time Quote.-8.69%
NIKKEI 225 -0.32% 22199 Real-time Quote.-2.52%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.15% 95.96 End-of-day quote.4.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02aDEBBIE DINGELL : Dingell on McLouth Steel Site Agreement in Trenton
PU
03:57aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi meets Malaysian PM, calling for better ties in new era
PU
03:57aCORPORATE DONOR OF THE MONTH : Fred Meyer
PU
03:52aGOLDEN PLAINS BUSINESS NEWS : August 2018
PU
03:34aEXCLUSIVE : Trump worries that Mueller interview could be a 'perjury trap'
RE
03:33aAustralia's economy set fair, drought a danger - central bank
RE
03:24aOil edges up on U.S. sanctions against Iran, but trade dispute weighs
RE
03:17aPENNSYLVANIA FARMERS UNION : What Do Farmers Need to Know About Climate Change? Markets for Climate-Smart Ag Products in Florida
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
2APPLE : EXCLUSIVE: Trump says it is 'dangerous' for Twitter, Facebook to ban accounts
3INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..
4TESLA : TESLA : Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk
5BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP annual profit jumps 33 percent, pays record final dividend

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.