Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia stocks cling to nine-month high on China hopes, Wall Street dented by earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 02:42am EDT
A pedestrian walks past a stock price display at a brokerage in downtown Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks ticked up on Tuesday, staying near a nine-month high as hopes of stabilisation in the Chinese economy helped investors shrug off Wall Street's underperformance that followed disappointing bank earnings.

European shares are set to pick up, with futures of London and Frankfurt shares rising 0.2 to 0.3 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent, led by gains in China and India.

The index had risen to its highest level since July 2018 the previous day after strong export and banking data from China last week eased investors' concerns about the health of the world's second-largest economy.

Mainland Chinese shares rose 1.7 percent, partly on brisk home prices data while India's NSE index rose 0.8 percent to a record high, surpassing its previous peak hit earlier this month. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.2 percent.

"Recent Chinese data is boosting confidence in the Chinese economy while earnings have not been bad either," said Yukino Yamada, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Indian shares are rising on hopes on the country's elections. In the past they have tended to do well during a six-month period leading up to the election as well as one month after the election," she added.

Expectations that Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators would strike a deal soon also underpinned markets.

The U.S.-China trade dispute, signs of slowing global corporate earnings and business investment have all put pressure on riskier assets in the past year, so investors have been quick to lap up positive news.

Wall Street lost ground on Monday, dragged down as underwhelming bank earnings curbed investor enthusiasm. But while all three major U.S. stock indexes edged lower, the S&P 500 remained within a percent of its record high. [.N]

Safe havens such as bonds, which were on the defensive following the recent improvement in investor risk appetite, were given some reprieve.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 2.548 percent, edging back from a four-week high of 2.574 percent reached on Monday.

Spot gold was a shade lower at $1,286.21 an ounce and headed for its fourth straight days of losses. [GOL/]

Elsewhere in commodities, the recent rally in crude oil prices halted on the prospect of Russia and OPEC boosting production to fight for market share with the United States. [O/R]

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 0.15 percent at $63.30 per barrel after losing nearly 0.8 percent the previous day.

U.S. crude had scaled a five-month high of $64.79 earlier this month.

Oil had rallied on tightening global supplies, as output has fallen in Iran and Venezuela amid signs the United States will further toughen sanctions on those two OPEC producers, and on the threat that renewed fighting could stop production in Libya.

The dollar, which tends to underperform when risk appetite increases, was steady at 96.980 against a basket of six major currencies, extending overnight losses.

Many investors are waiting on Chinese gross domestic product (GDP) data due on Wednesday for clues on the health of Asia's giant economy, a major pressure point for global growth over the past year.

A Reuters poll forecast China's first-quarter growth to have cooled to 6.3 percent on-year, the weakest pace in at least 27 years, but a flurry of measures to boost domestic demand may have put a floor under slowing activity in March.

"The outlook for Asia critically hinges on the outlook of China's growth and the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks. On both fronts, policymakers and investors believe that the outcome of these two issues is turning more positive," wrote strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The euro stood flat at $1.13045 and the dollar shed 0.1 percent to 111.94 yen.

The Australian dollar fell 0.4 percent to $0.7146 after minutes from a policy meeting this month showed that the country's central bank thought a cut in interest rates would be "appropriate" should inflation stay low and unemployment trend higher.


Graphic: Asian stock markets (https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4)

(This story refiles to add dropped word in first paragraph.)

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)

By Shinichi Saoshiro and Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.10% 26384.77 Delayed Quote.13.11%
NASDAQ 100 0.01% 7629.119789 Delayed Quote.20.51%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.10% 7976.012215 Delayed Quote.20.33%
NIKKEI 225 0.24% 22221.66 Real-time Quote.9.27%
S&P 500 -0.06% 2905.58 Delayed Quote.15.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02aUAE's Finablr to list on London Stock Exchange
RE
02:53aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Sales Prices of Residential Buildings in 70 Medium and Large-sized Cities in March 2019
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:42aAsia stocks cling to nine-month high on China hopes, Wall Street dented by earnings
RE
02:33aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA launches African Women Leadership Fund in Morocco
PU
02:28aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Be aware of electrical dangers during Easter DIY jobs
PU
02:15aChina's policy stimulus may worsen economic distortions - OECD
RE
02:03aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Safety Valves Market worth $5.5 billion by 2024
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LUFTHANSA GROUP : LUFTHANSA : reports loss as fuel costs rise and overcapacity weighs
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : ?UPDATE ON LITIGATION CLAIMS
4CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC : CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT : QUARTERLY FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT ("FUM") UPD..
5JD SPORTS FASHION PLC : JD SPORTS FASHION : posts higher full-year profit in tough retail space

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About