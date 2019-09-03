Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia stocks dip after poor U.S. data stokes recession fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 09:34pm EDT
Passersby are reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks dipped early Wednesday after poor U.S. economic data stoked global recession fears and further soured investor sentiment already hurt by heightened trade war concerns.

Safe-haven government bonds fared well in the wake of risk aversion in the broader markets, with the benchmark U.S. Treasury yield touching its lowest level in three years.

The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in August for the first time since 2016 amid worries about a weakening global economy and rising trade tensions between China and the United States, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) report on Tuesday showed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a shade lower after losing 0.85% the previous day.

Australian stocks lost 0.8% and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.3%.

"There isn't much going for the equity market following the weak U.S. ISM reading and with U.S.-China trade talks seemingly bogging down," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"As the decline in U.S. yields show, the markets will be urging the Fed on to do more even though a September rate cut is already priced in," Ichikawa said.

According to CME's FedWatch tool, traders have almost fully priced in a 25 basis point (bp) interest rate cut at the Fed's Sept. 17-18 policy meeting while expectations for another 25 bp reduction being implemented at the October meeting have risen to 61% from 53% over the past month.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yielded 1.459% after stooping to 1.429% on Tuesday, its lowest since July 2016.

VOLATILE POUND

While a decline in U.S. yields usually weighs on the dollar, the greenback was partially underpinned by safe-haven demand generated by worries of a possible chaotic British exit from the European Union - though that possibility later diminished with a setback in parliament late Tuesday for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. [FRX/]

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 98.939 after rising overnight to 99.37, its highest level since May 2017.

Sterling was last at $1.2090 after falling on Tuesday to $1.1959, the lowest level since October 2016.

The pound's strengthening back to about $1.20 came after a cross-party alliance defeated Johnson in an effort to block a "no-deal" Brexit, leading the premier to push for a snap election.

The euro was steady at $1.0973 after sliding to a 28-month low of $1.0926 overnight as investors braced for a potential interest rate cut by the European Central Bank next week.

U.S. crude oil futures dipped 0.04% to $53.92 per barrel, adding to the previous day's losses. The contracts had shed more than 2% on Tuesday after the weak U.S. ISM data raised concerns about a weakening global economy.

(Editing by Richard Borsuk)

By Shinichi Saoshiro
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.02% 20625.16 Real-time Quote.3.45%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.09% 98.95 End-of-day quote.2.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:50pChina service sector activity rises to three-month high - Caixin PMI
RE
09:49pGlobal regulator discrepancies over Boeing 737 MAX worry IATA
RE
09:41pGlobal regulator discrepancies over Boeing 737 MAX worry IATA
RE
09:34pAsia stocks dip after poor U.S. data stokes recession fears
RE
09:26pEXCLUSIVE : OxyContin maker prepares 'free-fall' bankruptcy as settlement talks stall
RE
09:25pGoogle target of new U.S. antitrust probe by state attorneys general
RE
09:24pTESLA AUTOPILOT ENGAGED IN 2018 CALIFORNIA CRASH; DRIVER'S HANDS OFF WHEEL : Ntsb
RE
09:23pFacebook brings face recognition to all users, discontinues 'Tag Suggestions'
RE
09:16pWalmart halts ammunition sales for assault-style rifles; Kroger calls for gun safety
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD : CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD (ASX:CDV) Makes Key Appointment Ahead of Project Development
2MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT : Announces Completion of Previously Disclosed Settlement Agreement with U.S. ..
3OKLO RESOURCES LTD : OKLO RESOURCES : Trading Halt
4GENERAL: AFT: Amended Constitution Opens in a new Window
5RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 5

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group