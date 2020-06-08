Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Asia stocks extend rally as economic recovery hopes boost confidence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 11:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

By Swati Pandey

Asian stocks rallied for their ninth straight day on Tuesday and oil prices jumped as the lifting of coronavirus lockdowns in many countries fed investor hopes of a relatively quick global economic recovery.

Markets have been particularly encouraged by a May U.S. jobs report last week that showed a surprise fall in the unemployment rate, sending Wall Street indices surging with the Nasdaq hitting a record close on Monday.

Global financial markets were battered in March as investors fretted over extent of both the short and longer term damage to the world economy from the coronavirus pandemic. But most indices are now back to pre-COVID-19 levels.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> rose for a ninth straight session for its longest winning streak since early 2018. It was last up 0.76% at a three-month peak.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 2.5% while Chinese shares started on a firm footing with the blue-chip CSI300 index <.CSI300> rising 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.2%.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> bucked the trend to be down 0.5%.

"The good news is that this shows central banks' effort to stabilise the market have worked," said Tai Hui, Chief Asia Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"The current risk rally is driven by investors' belief that the worst of this recession is behind us, which we agree with. Yet, investors need to be mindful of the potential risks ahead."

Tai said the "road to recovery" was still long while the threat of a second wave of coronavirus infections cannot be ruled out yet.

Fears of renewed trade tensions between the United States and China and the second round impact from higher unemployment and bankruptcies worldwide also hung heavy on the outlook

For now, though, investors were taking a glass-half-full view on the global economy.

Financial, automotive and retail-oriented and energy shares - the stocks most beaten-down since the pandemic slammed markets - have been leading world equity indices higher recently.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow rose 1.7%, the S&P 500 gained 1.20% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.13%.

U.S. stocks were also bolstered by a move by the Federal Reserve to ease the terms of its "Main Street" lending program to encourage more businesses and banks to participate.

Investors are now seeking further clarity on U.S. monetary policy after the Fed's two-day policy meeting ends on Wednesday.

In currency markets, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar <AUD=D3> hit a five-month top of $0.7043 after eight straight days of gains but has encountered some selling pressure at those heady levels.

Its New Zealand counterpart <NZD=D3> jumped to a four-month high.

The safe-haven Japanese yen also nudged up 0.2% at 108.15, while the euro was off a touch at $1.1285.

In commodities, U.S. benchmark crude rose $1.28 a barrel to $38.68 a barrel, while Brent added $1.13 to $41.25.

Gold prices were up after a steep decline, boosted by hopes of a dovish monetary policy outlook from the Fed. Spot gold was last up 0.1% at 1,697.1.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey in Sydney and Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.31% 0.93614 Delayed Quote.3.01%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.88% 75.511 Delayed Quote.0.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.11% 1.06828 Delayed Quote.2.67%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.46% 0.66962 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.48% 0.69889 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.27% 1.81754 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.70% 27572.44 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.36% 1.61498 Delayed Quote.1.18%
GOLD -0.08% 1695.89 Delayed Quote.10.81%
HANG SENG -0.22% 24732.63 Real-time Quote.-12.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.70% 40.87 Delayed Quote.-39.58%
NASDAQ 100 0.79% 9901.520656 Delayed Quote.12.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.13% 9924.744771 Delayed Quote.9.38%
NIKKEI 225 1.38% 23178.1 Real-time Quote.-3.35%
S&P 500 1.20% 3232.39 Delayed Quote.0.05%
S&P/ASX 200 2.59% 6155 Real-time Quote.-10.25%
WTI -0.55% 38.355 Delayed Quote.-39.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:39aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Bond hearing scheduled for man accused in Uber rider's death
AQ
01:38aONXEO : announces a capital increase of 7.3 million by private placement to Invus and Financière de la Montagne, the Company's historical shareholder
PU
01:31aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Defense Logistics Market 2020-2024 | Rising Global Military Spending to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:31aSENSORION : Announces Positive Preliminary Preclinical Data From Its Otoferlin Gene Therapy Program
BU
01:31aONXEO : Announces a Capital Increase of 7.3 Million by Private Placement to Invus and Financière de la Montagne, the Company's Historical Shareholder
BU
01:31aERYTECH PHARMA : Provides Update on Phase 2 Investigator Sponsored Trial of Eryaspase in Second-Line Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
GL
01:31aLOUDSPRING OYJ : carries out a directed share issue of EUR 800 000
AQ
01:31aERYTECH Provides Update on Phase 2 Investigator Sponsored Trial of Eryaspase in Second-Line Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
GL
01:30aEFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III : The net asset value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS as of 31.05.2020
AQ
01:29aSome Global Markets Follow U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks extend rally as economic recovery hopes boost confidence
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Private equity scouts for China take-private deals amid tension, volatile markets
3CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION : China's troubled Baoshang rescue exposes fault lines in bank reform driv..
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5REPLIMUNE GROUP, INC. : REPLIMUNE : Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group