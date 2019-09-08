Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia stocks make cautious gains as weak data boosts stimulus hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 09:14pm EDT
A man walks past in front of a stock quotation board showing the price of the SoftBank Corp. and Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks eked out modest gains on Monday, amid a cautious market mood as investors pinned expectations on likely stimulus to support growth in the world's major economies, which showed further signs of struggle.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> added 0.1%.

Australian stocks <.AXJO> edged up 0.1%, South Korea's KOSPI <.KS11> rose 0.8% and Japan's Nikkei <.N225> was up 0.5%.

The Dow rose 0.25% and the S&P 500 edged up 0.1% on Friday.

Global equity markets received a lift after China's central bank said on Friday it was cutting the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, releasing liquidity to shore up a slowing economy dogged by the Sino-U.S. trade conflict.

Risk sentiment was also fortified as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that the central bank will continue to act "as appropriate" to sustain the economic expansion in the world's biggest economy.

Broader stock market gains were tempered in the wake of lacklustre economic data - U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in August - although even this was seen as a positive factor for equities.

"Equities usually respond negatively to soft data. But the fact that the U.S. jobs report shows the market is banking on stimulus, expecting the Fed to respond to economic weakness with rate cuts," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Buoying market confidence on Monday were expectations the European Central Bank would cut interest rates on Thursday in one of the week's key events.

"The equity markets will receive a further lift and consolidate their recent gains if they can confirm the ECB's dovish stance," Ichikawa at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management said.

The dollar was capped as U.S. yields came off two-week highs after Friday's soft U.S. jobs report heightened expectations for a Fed rate cut.

The greenback traded at 106.975 yen, off the one-month peak of 107.235 scaled late last week.

The euro was steady at $1.1022, weighed down ahead of Thursday's ECB policy decision and in distance of a 28-month low of $1.0926 set last week.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D4>, sensitive to shifts in broader risk appetite, hovered near a five-week peak of $0.6862 set on Friday.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield <US10YT=RR> was at 1.5585% after bouncing to 1.6080 on Friday, its highest since Aug. 23.

Brent crude oil futures gained 0.5% to $61.85 per barrel. The contract had risen 1% on Friday after the Fed said it would act to sustain U.S. economic growth and was on track to gain for the fourth day.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Shinichi Saoshiro
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.08% 0.90146 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.03% 73.137 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.04% 1.06504 Delayed Quote.1.54%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.13% 0.67674 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.06% 0.68439 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.07% 1.7951 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.26% 26797.46 Delayed Quote.14.88%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.00% 1.6109 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.00% 2006.58 Real-time Quote.-1.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.05% 61.75 Delayed Quote.11.62%
MITSUI & CO LTD 0.76% 1719 End-of-day quote.4.15%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD -0.27% 2575 End-of-day quote.7.07%
NASDAQ 100 -0.13% 7852.538558 Delayed Quote.24.21%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.17% 8103.074313 Delayed Quote.22.33%
NIKKEI 225 0.54% 21199.57 Real-time Quote.5.35%
S&P 500 0.09% 2978.71 Delayed Quote.18.82%
SUMITOMO CORP 1.88% 1655.5 End-of-day quote.8.81%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.43% 3526 End-of-day quote.-1.97%
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. -1.14% 3913 End-of-day quote.-0.38%
WTI -0.04% 56.84 Delayed Quote.23.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:07pChina's central bank says hasn't conducted MLF operations on Monday
RE
09:53pMexico frees up some spending in budget, but discipline trumps stimulus
RE
09:35pOil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy minister
RE
09:20pMexico's 2020 Budget Bill Seeks Small Spending Increase -- Update
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:14pAsia stocks make cautious gains as weak data boosts stimulus hopes
RE
09:01pBoE's Brazier says central bank has prepared lenders for any Brexit shock - The Times
RE
08:36pEuro on defensive ahead of ECB meeting amid worries about growth
RE
08:33pJapan's second-quarter GDP grows at slower pace on weaker capital spending
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan to discuss Saikawa successors at meeting on Monday
2Nissan's Saikawa says he wants to 'pass the baton' as soon as possible - Nikkei
3Ferrari to lift lid on new F8 Spider to maintain fast track growth
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Britain at risk of losing leading edge in maritime services
5Oil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy minister

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group