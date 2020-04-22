Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia stocks on defensive as oil pain spreads

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 03:01am EDT
People are seen on a pedestrian overpass with an electronic board showing the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes in Shanghai

Asian share markets were on the defensive on Wednesday as the floor fell out from under crude prices, sparking worries about further turmoil in the energy sector, already reeling from the heavy blow from global shutdowns.

The dizzying dive in oil has turned investors away from stocks to the safety of high-grade bonds, with short-term U.S. Treasuries yields edging down near record low levels.

European shares are on course to claw back earlier losses with pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.98%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell as much as 1% before erasing losses to last stand at 0.4% higher while Japan's Nikkei slumped 0.7%.

Oil prices plunged again after a shocking fall earlier this week in U.S. crude futures prices to negative levels, hurting anyone saddled with a glut of the commodity.

"Until we see an end in the demand destruction by coronavirus, markets will remain nervous about the possibility of U.S. prices hitting negative levels," said Tatsufumi Okoshi, senior commodity analyst at Nomura Securities.

"No U.S. producers will be making money at current price levels. Some oil producing producers in the Middle East may scrape home minimum cash to get by. But at national levels, their fiscal conditions will be very severe."

International benchmark Brent futures dropped 14.3% to $16.57 per barrel. So far this week, it has lost 40%.

U.S. June crude futures dropped 4.7% to $11.03 per barrel.

The cost of insurance against default by oil companies rose in the credit default swap market while the U.S. dollar pegged-Saudi riyal fell in forwards trade as speculators bet on a devaluation.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 3.07% and the Nasdaq Composite, which has outperformed due to increased demand for various internet services amid lockdowns, dropped 3.48%.

"The plunge in oil prices sparked fresh caution about the stock market. Overnight, companies that have been seen as a winner in the post-corona world, such as Amazon, fell. That is a worrying sign," said Naoya Oshikubo, senior manager of research at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

Amazon fell 2.7% on Tuesday.

U.S. stock futures bounced back 1% in late Asian trade but were still down 3.8% so far this week.

The five-year U.S. Treasuries yield hit a record low of 0.3010% on Tuesday and last stood at 0.3339%. The 10-year notes yield stood at 0.561%, near the lowest since March 9, when panic buying drove it a record low.

The risk-averse mood offset news that the U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved $484 billion in fresh relief for the U.S. economy and hospitals hammered by the pandemic.

Governors of about half a dozen U.S. states pushed ahead on Tuesday with plans to partially reopen for business but some health officials warned doing so could trigger a new surge in coronavirus cases - fears shared by some investors.

As the difficulties of restarting the U.S. economy sank in, U.S. Treasury yields tumbled, with the five-year note hitting a new record low on rising prices for bonds: one of the safest assets.

In the currency market, the dollar was broadly supported as investors fled riskier assets for the world's most liquid currency while putting pressure on oil-linked currencies such as the Norwegian crown and the Canadian dollar.

The safe-haven yen held firm at 107.79 to the dollar while the Swiss franc stood near five-year high against the euro at 1.05255 franc.

(Additional teporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington and Herbert Lash in New York; Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.67% 23018.88 Delayed Quote.-17.13%
NASDAQ 100 -3.71% 8403.003222 Delayed Quote.1.14%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.48% 8263.228614 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
NIKKEI 225 -0.74% 19137.95 Real-time Quote.-15.89%
S&P 500 -3.07% 2736.56 Delayed Quote.-15.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39aOil prices hit 1990s low as coronavirus outbreak sinks demand
RE
03:39aHong Kong flagship newspaper cuts management pay, puts staff on unpaid leave
RE
03:36aS.Africa's Standard Bank reports jump in Q1 impairment charges
RE
03:25aGlobal CEOs see U-shaped recession due to coronavirus - survey
RE
03:23aNCPI based Inflation decreased in March 2020
PU
03:23aJANGADA MINES : Drilling Programme Completion
PU
03:18aBank of Lithuania starts publishing monthly pension fund balance sheet statistics
PU
03:18aLIETUVOS BANKAS : Revocation of Bruc Bond, UAB licence for serious and systematic violations of national legislation
PU
03:18aBuying debt directly from euro zone governments may be illegal - Lagarde
RE
03:17aUK inflation falls as shoppers turn cautious in virus crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio -- Update
2NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
3STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Increased
4AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
5KERING : KERING : Sales Drop At Gucci But China Improves

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group