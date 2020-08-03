Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia stocks rise as upbeat factory data lifts confidence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 10:49pm EDT
A man wearing protective face mask walks in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian shares rose on Tuesday after strong U.S. manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks helped investors look past broader worries about the coronavirus and global economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9%, while shares in China <.CSI300> nudged up 0.1%. Australian stocks gained 2% for the biggest intraday gain since July 21. Tokyo shares <.N225> also jumped by more than 1%.

Oil futures gave up their overnight gains and fell in Asia due to nagging worries about an increase in the supply of crude. U.S. stock futures were 0.02% higher in Asia.

An industry gauge released overnight indicated U.S. manufacturing activity expanded in July at the fastest pace in more than a year, which helped Wall Street shares rise on Monday.

However, some investors remain cautious due to worries about a resurgence of the coronavirus and a diplomatic tussle over Chinese tech companies' operations in the United States.

"It has been an upbeat U.S. trading session and Asia will absorb the leads accordingly," Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, said in a market note.

On Monday the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.89%, the S&P 500 gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.47% to set a record closing high as investors cheered the manufacturing data.

That data also caused the U.S. Treasury curve to steepen, an indication of improved investor sentiment.

U.S. stocks received an additional lift from Microsoft, which jumped 5.6% after it formally declared interest in buying the U.S. operations of TikTok, a popular video-sharing app owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to ban TikTok unless its U.S. operations are sold off from ByteDance.

Washington is also preparing to take action against other Chinese software companies that could share user data with Beijing, setting the stage for further conflict.

The dollar held steady against its counterparts as traders awaited progress in negotiations for additional economic stimulus.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday to continue talks, raising hopes for a breakthrough sometime soon.

The "only good thing we can say on the political impasse in Washington is that negotiations remain ongoing," analysts at National Australia Bank said in a market note.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Monday called forcefully for more U.S. government spending to support the economy, saying "demand trouble is brewing" as existing relief policies expire.

Spot gold was down 0.09% on Tuesday but still near a record high of $1,984.66 set on Monday amid support from virus fears.

U.S. crude dipped 0.61% to $40.76 a barrel, while Brent crude fell 0.59% to $43.89 per barrel due worries about extra supply coming to market.

Russia has started to increase oil and gas output, a source told Reuters. Other oil producers are also expected to increase output this month after OPEC and its allies agreed to ease production curbs.

By Stanley White and Chris Prentice
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGGREKO PLC 1.98% 392.4 Delayed Quote.-52.87%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.13% 0.71266 Delayed Quote.1.85%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.89% 26664.4 Delayed Quote.-7.39%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.21% 43.8 Delayed Quote.-33.91%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5.62% 216.54 Delayed Quote.37.31%
NASDAQ 100 1.37% 11055.076191 Delayed Quote.24.88%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.47% 10902.797333 Delayed Quote.19.76%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -4.08% 16.94 End-of-day quote.-31.22%
S&P 500 0.72% 3294.61 Delayed Quote.1.98%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 72.94 Delayed Quote.19.61%
WTI 0.15% 40.69 Delayed Quote.-34.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : New videos explain popular traits when selecting sires
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/03Japanese shares track Wall Street higher, weaker yen supports exporters
RE
08/03Japan foreign minister to visit UK from Aug. 5 to clinch early trade deal
RE
08/03Malaysia pushes back Q2 GDP data release to Aug 14
RE
08/03Indonesia's June loan growth slows to record low of 1.49%
RE
08/03Japan will respond if South Korea seizes Japanese assets - deputy PM Aso
RE
08/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/03Facebook leases workspace at landmark New York building
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : FOCUS: Next big COVID-19 treatment may be manufactured antibodies
3AVINGER, INC. : AVINGER : Prices $6 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
4APPLE INC. : Google owner Alphabet issues record $10 billion bond at lowest-ever price
5HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : U.S. auto sales pandemic recovery continues as Toyota decline slows
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group