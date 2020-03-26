Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia stocks rise on bets of more stimulus as dollar rally fades

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 08:45pm EDT
A currency dealer works in front of electronic boards showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won, in Seoul

Asian stocks rose on Friday as investors wagered policymakers will roll out additional stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic after U.S. unemployment filings surged to a record.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> rose 1.0%. Australian shares were up 2.02%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> rose 3.65%.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.81% in Asia following three consecutive days of gains in the S&P 500 on Wall Street.

The dollar nursed losses against major currencies as central banks' steps to solve a dollar shortage in funding markets started to gain traction.

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass a $2 trillion stimulus package later on Friday that will flood the world's largest economy with money to stem the damage caused by the pandemic.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has already slashed rates to zero and launched quantitative easing. The Fed will also take the unprecedented step of offering a direct backstop for corporate loans.

The United States is now the country with the most coronavirus cases, surpassing even China, where the flu-like illness first emerged late last year. Policymakers may need to offer more stimulus as the virus slams the brakes on economic activity and increases healthcare spending.

"I'm not sure what measures are left, but the reaction in stocks shows some people hoping for more stimulus thought the market was a little oversold," said Yukio Ishizuki, FX strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

"Currencies tell a different story. The dollar is the lead actor. The mad rush to buy dollars due to liquidity concerns is starting to fade."

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to a record of more than 3 million last week as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic ground the country to a sudden halt, data showed on Thursday.

The jobless blowout was announced shortly after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the United States "may well be in recession," an unusual acknowledgement by a Fed chair that the economy may be contracting even before data confirms it.

Global equity markets took the data in their stride, partly because most central banks have already aggressively eased policy and governments are backing this up with big fiscal spending.

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies pledged on Thursday to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses from the coronavirus and "do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic."

In the currency market, the greenback fell 0.25% to 109.34 yen <JPY=EBS> in Asia on Friday, on pace for a 1.3% weekly decline.

The dollar was also headed for weekly declines against the Swiss franc <CHF=EBS>, the pound <GBP=D3>, and the euro <EUR=EBS>.

The U.S. currency's fall after two weeks of gains suggests that the Fed's efforts to relieve a crunch in the dollar funding market are working, some analysts said.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose slightly in Asia to 0.8383%, while the two-year yield edged up to 0.2946%.

Yields were still headed for a weekly decline, taking cues from the Fed's extraordinary steps to bolster markets and the $2 trillion stimulus package.

U.S. crude ticked up 1.77% to $23 a barrel in Asia. Energy markets have been caught in a tug-of-war between hopes for stimulus spending and worries about excess supplies of crude.

Gold, normally bought as a safe haven, was slightly lower. Spot gold fell 0.30% to $1,626.58 per ounce. [GOL/]

Gold market participants remained concerned about a supply squeeze following a sharp divergence between prices in London and in New York. The coronavirus has grounded planes normally used to transport gold and closed precious metals refineries.

Graphic: Asian stock markets https://product.datastream.com/dscharting/gateway.aspx?guid=516bc8cb-b44e-4346-bce3-06590d8e396b&action=REFRESH

(Editing by Richard Pullin)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 6.38% 22552.17 Delayed Quote.-25.71%
NASDAQ 100 5.72% 7897.128471 Delayed Quote.-13.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 5.60% 7797.536645 Delayed Quote.-17.33%
NIKKEI 225 -4.51% 18664.6 Real-time Quote.-23.52%
S&P 500 6.24% 2630.07 Delayed Quote.-18.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:02pCoronavirus taking toll on Japan's job market - economy minister Nishimura
RE
09:01pU.S. House sets Friday debate for coronavirus aid bill
RE
08:45pAsia stocks rise on bets of more stimulus as dollar rally fades
RE
08:44pU.S. House leaders determined to pass $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill
RE
08:38pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA, DTI, DOH reactivate local price councils to enforce SRP, price freeze
PU
08:37pDollar climbs down as panic subsides, on course for biggest loss in decade
RE
08:32pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. prepares crackdown on Huawei's global chip supply - sources
RE
08:24pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. prepares crackdown on Huawei's global chip supply - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big banks reassure staff about potential job cuts
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : EU lawmakers back aid for virus-hit economy in remote vote
3SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : taps investors for up to $10.5 billion amid coronavirus shoc..
4U.S. carmakers move to shore up cash, Ford to restart some plants
5Lululemon holds back forecast on virus uncertainty as results beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group