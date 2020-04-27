Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Asia stocks set to rise as Wall Street jumps on lockdown easing hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 08:11pm EDT
Employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange work at the bourse in Tokyo

Asian stocks were set for gains on Tuesday after a strong Wall Street session as easing lockdown restrictions by some countries and U.S. states buoyed sentiment, despite another decline in oil prices.

While some investors believe the worst may soon be over for the world economy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia said there were still plenty of reasons to be cautious.

"We are less optimistic and expect a slower recovery in the world economy," the bank said.

"The risk of reintroducing restrictions is a risk to market participants? optimistic outlook for a quick resumption of normal economic activity."

The Nikkei 225 futures were up 3.05% from the cash contract's close on Monday.? The Nikkei 225 index <.N225> closed down 0.86% at 19,262??? in the previous session.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.09% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures <.HSIc1> were up 0.54%.

All three major U.S. stock averages advanced, and are all now within 20% of their record closing highs reached in February. The benchmark S&P 500 is on track for its best month since 1987, after trillions of stimulus dollars helped U.S. equities claw back much of the ground lost since the coronavirus crisis brought the economy to a grinding halt.

But some analysts believe gains may be limited unless there is progress in finding treatments for the disease.

The U.S. dollar slipped as risk-prone traders cheered lockdown news even as health experts warned that not enough coronavirus testing was in place in the United States.

From Italy to New Zealand, governments announced the easing of restrictions, while Britain said it was too early to relax them there. New York state will not reopen for weeks, at the soonest..

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.51%, the S&P 500 gained 1.47% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.11%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.77% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 1.76%.

Oil prices weakened sharply on continued concerns about oversupply and a lack of storage space. The front-month contract was trading at lower-than-usual volumes on Monday as traders moved to later months in futures contracts.

U.S. crude fell 23.55% to $12.95 per barrel and Brent was at $20.07, down 6.39% on the day.

The U.S. dollar dropped as the broader upbeat mood encouraged investors to move into other currencies.

The dollar index <=USD> fell 0.17%, with the euro up 0.05% to $1.0825.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.26% versus the greenback at 107.30 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2421, up 0.44% on the day.

Bucking the trend, the Brazilian real was on track to close at a record low against the greenback.

By Chibuike Oguh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.51% 24133.78 Delayed Quote.-15.43%
HANG SENG 1.74% 24301.47 Real-time Quote.-13.79%
NASDAQ 100 0.58% 8837.656774 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.11% 8730.164292 Delayed Quote.-5.33%
NIKKEI 225 2.71% 19783.22 Real-time Quote.-17.87%
S&P 500 1.47% 2878.48 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
S&P/ASX 200 0.64% 5357.4 Real-time Quote.-21.95%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.77% 335.44 Delayed Quote.-19.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:08pBLUE STAR ADISSEO : 2020-012 Announcement of Resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting for FY2019
PU
09:07pTRUSTAR BANK : Donates Portion of SBA Paycheck Protection Program Fees to Local Organizations
BU
09:05pRISE Life Science Advises Extension for Filing First Quarter Statements
NE
09:04pKEPPEL DC REIT : Subsidiary to Sell 38 Million Units in DC REIT for S$91.96 Million
DJ
09:01pMaking the Decision to Apply to UNNC in 2020?
BU
09:01pAutomotive Summer Tire Market 2019-2023 | Need for High-performance Tires to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:00pICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Extended Annual General Meeting 19 May 2020
AQ
08:58pBRF S A : Restricted Stock Plans
PU
08:58pBHP : to invest up to A$300 million for leading air quality program across the Pilbara
PU
08:57pFARFETCH : Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Boeing says it will need to borrow more money on coronavirus fallout
2BP PLC : BP : revises $5.6 billion Alaska deal after oil price crash
3POTBELLY CORPORATION : U.S. PAYROLL PROTECTION PROGRAM: What has changed in round two?
4Asia stocks set to rise as Wall Street jumps on lockdown easing hopes
5WESFARMERS LIMITED : WESFARMERS : Australia's Wesfarmers says Target sales hit hard by lockdown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group