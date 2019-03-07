Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia stocks shudder as ECB reversal spooks markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 07:53pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Women holding parasols, look at an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian stocks shuddered lower on Friday after the European Central Bank slashed its growth forecasts and launched an emergency round of policy stimulus, leaving investors fearing the worst for the global economy.

ECB President Mario Draghi said the economy was in "a period of continued weakness and pervasive uncertainty" as he pushed out a planned rate hike and instead offered banks a new round of cheap loans. [

The reversal came in the same week that Canada's central bank took a sudden dovish turn and dismal data from Australia to the UK instilled a sense of foreboding in markets.

"When central banks surprise like this some investors wonder whether that infers things are much worse than they thought," said Gavin Friend, a senior market strategist at NAB.

"Our initial take is these developments are pressing down on market confidence, seen in lower bond yields and equities."

Yields on German and French 10-year bonds dived to their lowest since 2016, while banking stocks took a beating. The euro duly sank to depths last seen in mid-2017, sending the safe-haven U.S. dollar and yen surging.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei led the way with a drop of 0.9 percent, while Australian stocks lost 0.5 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3 percent, having already shed 0.9 percent the day before.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dithered either side of flat after a weak close for Wall Street. [.N]

The Dow fell 0.78 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.81 percent and the Nasdaq 1.13 percent. The closely watched Dow Jones Transport Average fell for a 10th straight session, the longest streak since February 2009.

EURO IN A HOLE

The next hurdle for investors will be U.S. payrolls data for February, with analysts uncertain how much payback there might be for January's outsized jump. There was also a chance the jobless rate could fall by more than forecast given the recent strength in employment.

The numbers are still likely to highlight the relative outperformance of the U.S. economy, especially against the European Union, and further encourage dollar bulls.

The greenback reached a new 2019 high against a basket of currencies and was last at 97.607.

The euro cowered at $1.1190, having suffered its biggest one-day loss against the dollar since June 14, 2018 when the ECB last pushed back plans for a rate hike.

The euro also shed over 1 percent on the yen overnight and was last trading at 124.88 yen. The Japanese currency was one of the few to hold its own on the dollar at 111.60.

"The ECB's updated forecasts imply that, at best, growth slowly returns to trend over the next few years, meaning it will be very difficult to get underlying inflation up," wrote analysts at ANZ in a note.

"Euro interest rates could be at current levels into 2021. That is not good news for euro area banks or the euro."

In commodity markets, the rise in the dollar pressured gold prices, which slipped to $1,285.61 per ounce.

Oil prices eased in early trade, but found some support from OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against exporters Venezuela and Iran. [O/R]

U.S. crude was last down 25 cents at $56.41 a barrel, while Brent crude had yet to trade at $66.30.


Graphic: Asian stock markets (https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.78% 25473.23 Delayed Quote.10.06%
NASDAQ 100 -1.20% 7026.882666 Delayed Quote.12.36%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.13% 7421.464233 Delayed Quote.13.12%
NIKKEI 225 -0.65% 21456.01 Real-time Quote.7.90%
S&P 500 -0.81% 2748.93 Delayed Quote.11.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:14pCORY GARDNER : Gardner, Bipartisan Group of Senators Introduce Bill to Combat Russian Influence, Aid European Security
PU
08:12pUK firms hold off on permanent hires as Brexit nears - survey
RE
08:10pManafort Sentenced to 47 Months -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:58pEuro nears 21-month low after dovish ECB and ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
07:53pAsia stocks shudder as ECB reversal spooks markets
RE
07:49pCRYSTAL LAKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Rachael Lesperance Promoted to Manager at Eder, Casella & Co
PU
07:45pManafort Sentenced to 47 Months -- Update
DJ
07:34pPRESS RELEASES : Department Press Briefing - March 7, 2019
PU
07:30pOil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
RE
07:26pOil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2Oil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
4OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : OTTO ENERGY : Trading Halt
5GTX, INC. : GTX, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.