Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia stocks slide as coronavirus fears return

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 02:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing protective face mask stands in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

By Stanley White

Asian shares fell sharply on Friday and oil prices extended losses on growing concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus infections could stunt the pace of recovery in economies reopening from lockdowns, or even lead to fresh restrictions.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> slid 1.2%, after a strong run-up in recent weeks. Australian stocks dropped 1.57%, but shares in China <.CSI300> erased losses to trade 0.03% higher after Beijing's pledge to continue with capital market reforms.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, rose 1.4% in Asian time on Friday after tumbling overnight, but that did little to help sentiment.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.6%, German DAX futures fell 0.65%, and FTSE futures were down 0.66%.

Oil futures slumped for a second consecutive trading session due to worries about weak global energy demand, which boosted the safe-haven dollar.

The Chinese yuan headed for its biggest daily decline in two weeks, underscoring investors' risk-averse mood in Asia.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened, indicating a heightened sense of dread about the economic outlook is returning to financial markets.

"Fear has a nasty habit of feeding on itself," analysts at Mizuho Securities wrote in a research note.

"So it is not hard to project a 'second bear wave' in markets from a 'second wave' of infections; as economies re-open, especially in markets that have rebounded ... in defiance of all the uncertainties that the world is beset with."

The three major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 5% on Thursday, posting their worst day since mid-March, when markets were sent into freefall by the abrupt economic lockdowns put in place to contain the pandemic.

Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> slid 0.75%, and shares in South Korea <.KS11> fell 2.04% as some investors booked profits from the recent rally in global equities, which saw riskier assets rally even as the number of global virus cases and deaths continued to rise.

Coronavirus cases have jumped in several U.S. states in recent days, raising concern among experts who say authorities have loosened anti-virus restrictions too early.

Cases in New Mexico, Utah and Arizona rose by 40% for the week ended Sunday, a Reuters tally shows. Florida and Arkansas are other hot spots.

(Graphic: MSCI World Stock Index on track for biggest weekly drop since March,

)

The U.S. Federal Reserve released a gloomy economic outlook at the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a "long road" to recovery.

Powell also said central bankers discussed yield curve control, which is a policy used in Japan and Australia to anchor part of the yield curve at very low level to support the economy.

"For (financial markets to outperform), we need the Fed to move further, especially along on its decision on implementing yield-curve control," Jean-Louis Nakamura, Asia Pacific chief investment officer at Lombard Odier said in a memo.

"The longer the Fed waits, the higher the risk of the return of short term volatility on markets."

The spread between two- and 10-year Treasury yields <US2US10=TWEB> has narrowed to 48 basis points from a three-month high of 72 basis points reached last week as investors scale back their bets that the U.S. economy will improve.

U.S. crude slid 2.59% to $35.40 a barrel, while Brent crude eased 2.31% to $37.66 per barrel on Friday, hit by renewed concerns over demand and a large buildup of U.S. crude inventories.

In the onshore market, the yuan <CNY=CFXS> fell 0.3%, headed for its biggest daily decline since May 27.

The dollar also rose against the yen <JPY=EBS>, boosted by safe-haven demand.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 1.02% 73.457 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.51% 134.721 Delayed Quote.-5.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.58% 78.649 Delayed Quote.-4.77%
CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD. -0.39% 15.28 End-of-day quote.63.77%
DAX -4.47% 11970.29 Delayed Quote.-9.65%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -6.90% 25128.17 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.53% 121.096 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
EURO STOXX 50 -4.53% 3144.57 Delayed Quote.-12.05%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -6.05% 16.3 End-of-day quote.16.85%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.31% 0.882 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.11% 37.13 Delayed Quote.-38.15%
MSCI AC WORLD INDEX (STRD, UHD) -4.61% 514.893 Real-time Quote.-4.51%
MSCI, INC. -9.46% 299.94 Delayed Quote.16.17%
NASDAQ 100 -5.01% 9588.479387 Delayed Quote.15.59%
NASDAQ COMP. -5.27% 9492.726687 Delayed Quote.11.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.83% 68.855 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
NIKKEI 225 -0.75% 22305.48 Real-time Quote.-2.25%
RISE, INC. -3.85% 25 End-of-day quote.-16.67%
S&P 500 -5.89% 3002.1 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
THE GLOBAL LTD. -4.82% 237 End-of-day quote.-49.68%
THE LEAD CO., INC. 0.00% 392 End-of-day quote.0.51%
THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.013 End-of-day quote.-27.78%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.07% 7.07879 Delayed Quote.1.31%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.22% 7.0815 Delayed Quote.1.41%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.31% 107.13 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
WE SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.00% 0.395 End-of-day quote.-26.85%
WORLD CO., LTD. -2.03% 1639 End-of-day quote.-39.09%
WTI -2.11% 34.89 Delayed Quote.-37.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08aResults of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on June 12, 2020
PU
03:08aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : 806 enterprises are receiving funding within the framework of the competitiveness program
PU
03:03aResidential Property Price Index
PU
03:03aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on June 11, 2020
PU
03:02aStock tumble gives brutal reminder of pandemic fear
RE
02:49aVivarte receives 25 bids for its La Halle fashion brand, says CEO
RE
02:48aPandemic-battered British firms lay off tens of thousands
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:46aSunak says COVID-19 lifelines will help economy to recover
RE
02:46aUK economy shrinks by record 20.4% in April lockdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Google's new rules clamp down on discriminatory housing, job ads
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Microsoft bans face-recognition sales to police as Big Tech reacts to protests
3RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
4ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : U.S. lawmakers ask Zoom to clarify China ties after it suspends accounts
5FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : Japan's Fujifilm to spend $928 million to double capacity of Danish..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group