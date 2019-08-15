Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia stocks take heart in stimulus speculation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 11:56pm EDT
An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares found some footing on Friday after a turbulent week as China hinted at more support for its economy, amid growing expectations of aggressive stimulus from all the major central banks.

Sentiment got a lift when China's state planner said Beijing would roll out a plan to boost disposable income, though details were lacking.

A bounce in U.S. and European stock futures also helped, with E-Minis for the S&P 500 up 0.55% and the EUROSTOXX 50 rising 0.5%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan responded by edging up 0.2%, though it was still down 1% for the week.

Japan's Nikkei recouped early losses to be 0.09% firmer, while Shanghai blue chips rose 0.7%.

The Sino-U.S. trade dispute remained a drag after Beijing on Thursday vowed to counter the latest tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he believed China wanted to make a deal and that the dispute would be fairly short, despite it already lasting more than a year.

With no settlement in sight, investors have hedged against a global slowdown by buying bonds. Yields on 30-year debt hit an all-time low of 1.916% to be down 27 basis points for the week, the sharpest such decline since mid-2012.

That meant investors were willing to lend the government money for three decades for less than the overnight rate.

Such is the gloom that surprisingly strong U.S. retail sales came and went with no impact on the bond rally.

Analysts have cautioned that the current bond market is a different beast than in the past and might not be sending a true signal on recession.

"The bond market may have got it wrong this time, but we would not dismiss the latest recession signals on grounds of distortions," said Simon MacAdam, global economist at Capital Economics.

"Rather, it is of some comfort for the world economy that unlike all previous U.S. yield curve inversions, the Fed has already begun loosening monetary policy this time."

CAVALRY COMING

Indeed, futures imply a one-in-three chance the Federal Reserve will chop rates by 50 basis points at its September meeting, and see them reaching just 1% by the end of next year.

There were plenty of other signs the cavalry were coming.

European Central Banker Olli Rehn on Thursday flagged the need for a significant easing package in September.

Markets are keyed for a cut in the deposit rate of at least 10 basis points and a resumption of bond buying, sending German 10-year bund yields to a record low of ‑0.71%.

"Notions that the package will include a revamped QE program also saw a sharp rally in Italian, Spanish and Portuguese debt," said Tapas Strickland, a director of economics at National Australia Bank.

"If the ECB undertakes such substantive stimulus, it is unlikely to do so alone given the upward pressure it would put on the U.S. dollar."

Mexico overnight became the latest country to surprise with a cut in rates, the first in five years.

Canada's yield curve inverted by the most in nearly two decades, piling pressure on the Bank of Canada to act.

All the talk of ECB easing knocked the euro back to $1.1099 and away from a top of $1.1230 early in the week. That helped lift the dollar index up to 98.217 and off the week's trough of 97.033.

The dollar could make little headway on the safe-haven yen, though, and idled at 106.20 yen.

The collapse in bond yields continued to make non-interest paying gold look relatively more attractive and the metal held at $1,521.20, just off a six-year peak.

Oil prices were trying to bounce after two days of sharp losses. Brent crude futures added 46 cents to $58.69, while U.S. crude rose 59 cents to $55.06 a barrel.

(Editing by Sam Holmes and Jacqueline Wong)

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.39% 25579.39 Delayed Quote.9.65%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.18% 3282.78 Delayed Quote.11.07%
NASDAQ 100 -0.07% 7484.88791 Delayed Quote.20.79%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.09% 7766.617164 Delayed Quote.19.95%
NIKKEI 225 -1.21% 20405.65 Real-time Quote.3.35%
S&P 500 0.25% 2847.6 Delayed Quote.13.31%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.15% 98.14 End-of-day quote.1.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : P1.5B SURE Aid to roll-out soon, guarantees increase in production and income
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:10aMalaysia central bank liberalises foreign exchange administration policy
RE
01:09aJapan exports seen shrinking for eighth month in July, core inflation weak - Reuters poll
RE
01:04aIndonesia president vows to process more resources onshore
RE
01:03aDollar holds advantage for now, traders still wary about global growth risks
RE
01:02aIndonesia president vows to process more resources onshore
RE
12:59aDollar holds advantage for now, traders still wary about global growth risks
RE
12:40aThailand plans at least $7.3 billion stimulus to support economy - finance minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2Pot producer CannTrust says over half of its stock frozen following rule violation
3Ping An Insurance says Hong Kong important hub despite mass protests
4CFTC says Kraft, Mondelez to pay $16 million in wheat price manipulation case
5Trump says U.S. moving rapidly towards trade deal with Britain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group