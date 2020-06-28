Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia stocks wary as coronavirus threatens economic reopening

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/28/2020 | 11:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

By Wayne Cole

Asian share markets began the week with a cautious tone on Monday as the relentless spread of the coronavirus finally made investors question their optimism on the global economy, benefiting safe harbour bonds and the U.S. dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 0.6% and further away from a four-month top hit last week. Japan's Nikkei <.N225> shed 1.3% and Chinese blue chips <.CSI300> 0.6%.

In a more promising sign, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 recouped their early losses to edge up 0.3% and EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.2%. FTSE futures dipped 0.2%.

Wall Street had faltered on Friday as some U.S. states reconsidered their reopening plans. The global death toll from COVID-19 reached half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.

About one-quarter of all the deaths so far have been in the United States, with cases surging in a handful of southern and western states that reopened earlier.

"The increase in U.S. COVID-19 infection rates has dented momentum across markets despite the improvements in the global economy, which continues to beat most data expectations," wrote analysts at JPMorgan in a note.

"Our strategists remain sanguine and recommend to buy on dips but also selectivity," they added. "Traditional hedges like JPY vs USD, USD vs EM FX, gold and quality stocks are still outperforming this month. We stay overweight U.S. equities but move EM equities to neutral and stay neutral U.S. credit."

Sovereign bonds benefited from the shift to safety with yields on U.S. 10-year notes falling to 0.64%, having briefly been as high as 0.96% early in June.

The U.S. dollar went the opposite direction, rising to 97.461 against a basket of currencies <=USD> from a trough of 95.714 earlier in the month.

It was a shade higher on the yen at 107.20 on Monday, but well within the recent range of 106.06 to 107.63. The euro stood at $1.1240 having found solid support around $1.1167. [USD/]

It is an important week for U.S. data with the ISM manufacturing index on Wednesday and payrolls on Thursday, ahead of the Independence Day holiday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is also testifying on Tuesday.

"U.S. economic data will reinforce that the economy is through the worst of the recession in our view," said CBA currency analyst Joseph Capurso.

"But a double-dip recession is possible if widespread restrictions are reimposed, leading to a surge in the dollar."

In commodity markets, gold held near its highest since early 2012 at $1,771 an ounce. [GOL/]

Oil prices slipped amid concerns the pandemic would slow the reopening of some economies and thus hurt demand for fuel. [O/R]

Brent crude futures fell 70 cents to $40.32 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 62 cents to $37.87.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.01% 73.607 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.07% 132.442 Delayed Quote.-7.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.04% 78.394 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.84% 25015.55 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.04% 120.413 Delayed Quote.-1.27%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.46% 3204.17 Delayed Quote.-14.44%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.08% 0.8843 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -5.48% 92.59 Delayed Quote.-33.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.25% 40.22 Delayed Quote.-37.24%
NASDAQ 100 -2.50% 9849.35632 Delayed Quote.12.78%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.59% 9757.219071 Delayed Quote.8.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.03% 68.812 Delayed Quote.-5.68%
NIKKEI 225 1.13% 22512.08 Real-time Quote.-4.84%
S&P 500 -2.42% 3009.05 Delayed Quote.-6.86%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR - TRUE USD -0.04% 0.999 End-of-day quote.-0.21%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.14% 107.1 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
WTI -0.30% 37.715 Delayed Quote.-36.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41aCanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China
RE
12:29aPhilippine central bank says reserve requirement cut still on table
RE
12:24aMalaysia Trade Balance Rebounds to Surplus in May
DJ
12:23aSony sees software subscription as future for data-analysing image sensors
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:08aMalaysia's May exports fall -25.5% year-on-year, worst in 11 years
RE
06/28Oil prices drop for 2nd straight session as coronavirus spike cools demand hopes
RE
06/28Asia stocks wary as coronavirus threatens economic reopening
RE
06/28Thai May factory output falls 23.2%, worse than forecast
RE
06/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto reaches power supply deal with Mongolia for Oyu Tolgoi mine
2EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
3PEPSICO, INC. : Pepsi joining Facebook ad boycott, FOX Business Network reports
4FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATI : FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Record Result for Fisher & Paykel Healthca..
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : SoftBank to repurchase $1.9 billion of corporate bonds
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group