AsiaInfo Technologies : FORM OF PROXY

AsiaInfo Technologies Limited

亞信科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1675)

Form of proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, 25 November 2019

being the registered holder(s) of share(s) of HK$0.0000000125 each in the share capital of the above-named

company HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING or (Note 3)

as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the Extraordinary General Meeting (and any adjournment thereof) of the said company to be held at Executive Meeting Room, 5/F, AsiaInfo Plaza, 10 Xibeiwang East Road, Haidian District, Beijing, China on Monday, 25 November 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (the "Meeting") for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolution as set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and at such Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolution as indicated below

ORDINARY RESOLUTION (Note 5) FOR (Note 4) AGAINST (Note 4)

1. To approve and adopt the 2019 Share Option Scheme (together with the matters more particularly set out in the notice of the Meeting).

Dated this day of 2019 Signed (Note 6)

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting is preferred, strike out the words " THE CHAIRMAN OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING or " and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY

ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his votes at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any amendment of a resolution put to the Meeting. The description of the resolution is by way of summary only. The full text appears in the notice of the Meeting. Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof, shall be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same. In the case of joint holders of any shares, any one of such joint holders may vote at the above Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he/she were solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders is present at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, the vote of the joint holder whose name stands first in the Register of Members and who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s). On a poll, every shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share registered in his/her name. The result of such poll shall be deemed to be the resolution of the Meeting at which the poll was so taken. Completion and delivery of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting if you so wish. In such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Hong Kong share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.