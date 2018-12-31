Asian Agri : Committed to Best Environmental Management Practice, Asian Agri Receives Green Proper Award

Jakarta, 28 December 2018 - PT Inti Indosawit Subur - Asian Agri Group, one of the leading palm oil companies in Indonesia, has been awarded the Green Company Performance Rating Program (Proper) for its palm oil mill located in Tungkal Ulu, Jambi Province.

The award was handed by the Minister of Environment and Forestry of the Republic of Indonesia, Siti Nurabaya to Manumpak Manurung, Head of Industrial Relations of Asian Agri, at the Bidakara Hotel, Jakarta (27/12).

Head of Industrial Relations Asian Agri, Manumpak Manurung received Proper trophy, handed by the Minister of Environment and Forestry, Siti Nurbaya, yesterday (27/12).

Proper is a program organized by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry to encourage efforts and responsibilities of companies or other business activities in controlling environmental sustainability.

The Green Proper Award for Asian Agri is given for the commitment of the company that has carried out environmental management more than required (beyond compliance) in the regulations issued by the Ministry, through the implementation of the responsible environmental management system.

'As the company that runs the business in the agricultural sector and very close to the environment, we are seriously committed to implementing various policies and initiatives in sustainable environmental management,' Manumpak said.

Asian Agri has also been operating seven biogas power plants and is currently building additional 3 units in North Sumatra and Riau. The power plant enables Asian Agri to manage palm oil mill effluent (POME) which is converted into electricity. While reducing emission, the biogas power plant is also a renewable green energy source.

One of the biogas power plants that is located at the Asian Agri palm oil mill in Tungkal Ulu was inaugurated by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ignasius Jonan in early 2018. Asian Agri's mills are well-recognized by national and international stakeholders. In April 2018, the European Union Ambassadors visited to Asian Agri's plantation and palm oil mill in Tungkal Ulu, Jambi, to to learn about sustainable palm oil practices.

'The Proper Award to Asian Agri is a form of appreciation and support from the Government of Indonesia for us to continue to encourage the creation of sustainable national palm oil management,' Manumpak said.

About Asian Agri:

Asian Agri is one of Indonesia's largest palm oil producers since 1979. Today, the company manages 100,000 hectares of land and employs over 25,000 people. A pioneer of the Indonesian government's Trans-National Government Migration (PIR-Trans) program, Asian Agri works with 30,000 plasma smallholders in Riau and Jambi who operate 60,000 hectares of palm oil plantations, as well as independent smallholders, bringing about positive impact on their quality of life and economic development.

Implementing a strict 'no burn' policy and best practices in sustainable plantation management, Asian Agri has helped its smallholder partners improve productivity, yield and supply chain traceability, while assisting them obtain certifications. The company's mills are technologically advanced and energy self-sufficient, minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

Asian Agri is a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO). More than 86% of both owned plantations in North Sumatra, Riau & Jambi provinces and 100% of scheme smallholder plantations in Riau & Jambi provinces have been RSPO certified.

All plantations, including those owned by smallholders, have been certified by ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification).

More than 93% of plantations and mills owned by Asian Agri have been ISPO (Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil) certified.

The company's operations are ISO 14001 certified, while its Learning Institute and nursery research center in Riau province, Indonesia are both ISO 9001 certified. Asian Agri's R&D Center in North Sumatra was also given a certification by the International Plant-Analytical Exchange at the WEPAL lab at Wageningen University in The Netherlands, for its high standards.

