Asian Agri Provides Food Packages to a Community Affected by COVID-19

Medan, 24 April 2020 - Asian Agri continues to support the current fight against COVID-19, this time providing food packages to the community in Bandar Pulau, North Sumatra.

Co-organized by Communication Forum of District Leaders (Forkopincam), the company has started to give the packages to needy community members from a temporary distribution post located at the police office of Bandar Pulau.

Aris Yuneidi, Asian Agri's CSR Coordinator in North Sumatra together with Agus Salim, Public Relations Officer of PT Gunung Melayu - PT. Saudara Sejati Luhur, distributed packages which includes rice, eggs, and instant noodles to Aiptu Wagimin who represented the Bandar Pulau police. The donation was witnessed by Harianto, Head of Batu Anam Village.

Agus Salim said, 'We hope that this donation will help the community tide through this crisis. We all hope the situation will return to normal soon so that everyone will be able to go on with their lives and resume their daily activities'.

In response, Anggun Andhika Putra SIK, Chief of Bandar Pulau Police, AKP, expressed his appreciation for the donation from the company.

Aris Yuneidi, further explained how Asian Agri continues to support efforts to mitigate the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. 'Our CSR programs have targeted to help the villages near our operations. We have spared no effort to collaborate with the national and local government to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Asian Agri has been distributing useful items such as sanitisers and masks for local communities, and has been conducting disinfectant spraying of public facilities, among others.'

About Asian Agri:

Asian Agri is one of Indonesia's largest palm oil producers since 1979. Today, the company manages 100,000 hectares of land and employs over 25,000 people. A pioneer of the Indonesian government's Trans-National Government Migration (PIR-Trans) program, Asian Agri works with 30,000 plasma smallholders in Riau and Jambi who operate 60,000 hectares of palm oil plantations, as well as independent smallholders, bringing about positive impact on their quality of life and economic development.

Implementing a strict 'no burn' policy and best practices in sustainable plantation management, Asian Agri has helped its smallholder partners improve productivity, yield and supply chain traceability, while assisting them obtain certifications. The company's mills are technologically advanced and energy self-sufficient, minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

Asian Agri is a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO). More than 86% of both owned plantations in North Sumatra, Riau & Jambi provinces and 100% of scheme smallholder plantations in Riau & Jambi provinces have been RSPO certified. All plantations, including those owned by smallholders, have been certified by ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification). The company has also been 100% ISPO (Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil) certified.

The company's operations are ISO 14001 certified, while its Learning Institute and nursery research center in Riau province, Indonesia are both ISO 9001 certified. Asian Agri's R&D Center in North Sumatra was also given a certification by the International Plant-Analytical Exchange at the WEPAL lab at Wageningen University in The Netherlands, for its high standards.

