Asian Agri : RSPO Recertification Assessment of PT Indo Sepadan Jaya – Tanjung Selamat Palm Oil Mill and its Supply Base

Jakarta, 10 March 2020 - PT Inti Indosawit Subur (RSPO Membership number: 1-0022-06-000-00) has applied to PT BSI Group Indonesia to conduct RSPO P&C Recertification Assessment for one of their management Unit i.e. PT Indo Sepadan Jaya - Tanjung Selamat Palm Oil Mill and its supply base. This management unit hold a RSPO P&C Certificate number RSPO 620704 valid thru 27 May 2020.

The Assessment scope is 1 Mill (Tanjung Selamat Palm Oil Mill), 2 (two) company owned estate managed by company as supply bases located at Labuhan Batu Regency, North Sumatera Province, Indonesia against the requirement of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, Principles and Criteria (RSPO P&C 2018).

The organization is a member of RSPO and has been taking an active role in the RSPO certification processes and planned to achieve RSPO Sustainable Palm Oil requirement for all of its production. PT BSI Group Indonesia has planned to conduct the assessment on 14 April - 17 April 2020. The following is the detail proposed site location for the assessment:

BSI Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd is accredited to provide independent, third-party RSPO certification of management system. BSI Malaysia is a subsidiary of BSI Group, a leading global provider of management systems assessment and certification, with more than 80,000 certified locations and clients in over 100 countries. BSI Group is the U.K.'s National

The assessor team for the certification assessment will consist of:

Lead Auditor for social aspect, stakeholder consultation, Worker welfare, and fluent in local languages.

Auditor for environment aspect, HCV management, and fluent in local languages.

Auditor for legal, good agricultural practice and Mill best management practices, integrated pest management, Health & Safety, Supply Chain for CPO Mill and fluent in local languages.

Auditor for legal, government affair and community consultation, environments management, and fluent in local languages.

'We welcome comments or observations on matters related to the site for assessment, including environmental protection within the estate or mill; biodiversity within estate and mill; opportunities for employment; contribution for local development; provision of housing, sanitation, facility and education support,' said Bernard Riedo, Sustainability and Stakeholder Relations Director of Asian Agri.

Comments can be addressed to :

BSI Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Mr. Nicholas Cheong

Suite 29.01 Level 29 The Gardens North Tower, Mid Valley City Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory, Malaysia

Tel: +6 03 9212 9638

Email : nicholas.cheong@bsigroup.com

PT. Indo Sepadan Jaya - Tanjung Selamat POM

Mr. Ivan Novrizaldie

Jl MH Thamrin No 31

Jakarta 10230, Indonesia

Tel: +62 21 2301119

Email: Ivan_Novrizaldie@asianagri.com

About Asian Agri:

Asian Agri is one of Indonesia's largest palm oil producers since 1979. Today, the company manages 100,000 hectares of land and employs over 25,000 people. A pioneer of the Indonesian government's Trans-National Government Migration (PIR-Trans) program, Asian Agri works with 30,000 plasma smallholders in Riau and Jambi who operate 60,000 hectares of palm oil plantations, as well as independent smallholders, bringing about positive impact on their quality of life and economic development.

Implementing a strict 'no burn' policy and best practices in sustainable plantation management, Asian Agri has helped its smallholder partners improve productivity, yield and supply chain traceability, while assisting them obtain certifications. The company's mills are technologically advanced and energy self-sufficient, minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

Asian Agri is a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO). More than 86% of both owned plantations in North Sumatra, Riau & Jambi provinces and 100% of scheme smallholder plantations in Riau & Jambi provinces have been RSPO certified. All plantations, including those owned by smallholders, have been certified by ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification). The company has also been 100% ISPO (Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil) certified.

The company's operations are ISO 14001 certified, while its Learning Institute and nursery research center in Riau province, Indonesia are both ISO 9001 certified. Asian Agri's R&D Center in North Sumatra was also given a certification by the International Plant-Analytical Exchange at the WEPAL lab at Wageningen University in The Netherlands, for its high standards.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Sidabutar

Head Corporate Communications

E-mail: maria_sidabutar@asianagri.com

DID: +62 21 2301 119

