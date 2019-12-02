Log in
Asian Citrus : Nickel Institute appoints Ken Rudisuela as battery project lead

12/02/2019 | 04:12am EST

TORONTO, Canada - 2 December 2019 - The Nickel Institute has appointed Ken Rudisuela to take on the role of Project Manager - Batteries.

'We are delighted that Ken will apply his extensive experience and knowledge to the Nickel Institute's project to ensure that the benefits of nickel in lithium-ion batteries are well understood,' said Richard Matheson, Director Market Development, Nickel Institute. 'In his new role, Ken will lead the project and harness the collective expertise of the Nickel Institute battery team.'

Ken brings to the Nickel Institute over 35 years of experience in the advanced battery and ultracapacitor industries where he has been involved in research and development, product development and design, manufacturing, and commercialization of battery technologies. His international career has spanned in advanced portable energy systems, lithium-ion polymer batteries, ultracapacitors and research and development in senior roles in Canada, Ukraine, Germany and the US.

Ken is a Canadian citizen and is based in Toronto.

Disclaimer

Nickel Institute published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 09:11:31 UTC
