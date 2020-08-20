Asian Hall of Fame : broadens impact with Disabilities & Diversity Inclusion Initiative

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global awards program Asian Hall of Fame launches their Disabilities & Diversity Inclusion Initiative today. The initiative will broaden Asian Hall of Fame's impact and create new cross-cultural narratives in their programming.

Asian Hall of Fame inducts national and international Asian influencers across disciplines. This year's Class of 2020 Induction Ceremony on November 21 will launch a virtual season of high-impact programming in podcasts, mobile gaming, fashion show and beauty, celebrity gifting auction, Mother's Day Concert, and music tour of their charity album Seasonal Songbook.

Funds will support trauma, war, and human trafficking survivors to heal and create through the Arts for All Program. The Early-Career Development Program supports college and post-graduate fellows with on-the-job training and leadership experiences. Next week, the Medical Relief Fund will deploy 25,500 KN95 masks and face shields to 71 organizations who requested PPE. Exploratory discussions for a future Center are also underway.

Asian Hall of Fame is a charitable program directed by sixth-generation Robert Chinn Foundation, one of the first Asian family philanthropies in America.

The Seattle-based Robert Chinn Foundation has advanced their National Grants for the Arts, Asian Distinguished Speakers Grants, and other awards to organizations such as The Academy Museum, Special Olympics, and over a hundred other national and local programs.

President of the Board Karen Wong states, "The Robert Chinn Foundation and Asian Hall of Fame share a mutual mission of advancing Asian excellence. We believe this is the right time to take a leadership role in elevating cross-cultural storytelling. The Asian Hall of Fame looks forward to new partnerships aligned with our high-profile and impactful programming."

