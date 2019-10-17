Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian LNG spot prices jump to eight-month high ahead of winter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose to an eight-month high this week as demand for cargoes emerged ahead of winter.

Spot prices for December delivery to Northeast Asia <LNG-AS> are estimated to be about $6.80 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up 35 cents from last week, said several sources who are market participants.

Prices for November delivery are estimated to be about $5.90 per mmBtu, up 10 cents from the previous week, they added.

Commodities trader Vitol bought a cargo for delivery over Dec. 13 to 17 from Gunvor during the S&P Global Platts pricing process on Thursday, at $7.10 per mmBtu, according to data from Platts.

Brunei LNG likely sold an early December loading cargo to Shell at $6.50 to $6.70 per mmBtu, industry sources said, although this could not immediately be confirmed.

Maintenance in Australia and an issue at a U.S. LNG plant at a time when South Korean buyers are looking for spot cargoes ahead of winter helped boost prices, trade sources said. High freight rates are also supporting cargo prices, they added.

Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) is seeking LNG cargoes for December and January delivery after making a purchase for delivery in November, trade sources said. China's Guangdong LNG is also importing cargoes for winter, a second source said.

On the supply side, train 1 at the Chevron Corp-operated Gorgon LNG export plant is undergoing maintenance, a company spokesman said earlier this week.

The work is expected to last until Nov. 29, which is expected to curb exports from Australia.

In the United States, exports from the Corpus Christi export terminal in Texas may have reduced due to an unidentified issue, but they are expected to resume soon, industry sources said.

"Feedgas has increased and flaring is indicating that it should be online soon," one of the sources said.

Still, supply is adequate and is likely to cap gains in prices, traders added.

Several LNG tankers laden with LNG are currently floating globally, with traders anticipating winter demand to pick up.

Nigeria LNG has offered a cargo for early November loading in a tender that is expected to be awarded on Friday, while Russia's Novatek likely sold four Yamal cargoes for delivery over December to March on a delivered ex-ship basis, an industry source said.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Ekaterina Kravtsova; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Jessica Jaganathan and Ekaterina Kravtsova

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01aAsian shares erase gains after weak China GDP, pound pulls back
RE
10/17Asian shares erase gains after weak China GDP, pound pulls back
RE
10/17Cartel gunmen chase away security forces, free El Chapo's son
RE
10/17Oil dips as China posts slowest GDP growth in almost three decades
RE
10/17China Economic Growth Slows Even More in the Third Quarter -- Update
DJ
10/17NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Economy Maintained Overall Stability with Steady Progress Made in Restructuring in the First Three Quarters of 2019
PU
10/17Asian LNG spot prices jump to eight-month high ahead of winter
RE
10/17INSTANT VIEW : China third quarter GDP grows 6.0%, misses expectations
RE
10/17Japan finmin Aso says ready to take fiscal steps if needed
RE
10/17Mexico's Pemex announces new Maya crude formulas for exports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
2UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract
3CSL LIMITED : CSL : Media Statement
4GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. : GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : cuts 2019 guidance on weaker third-quarter results
5NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Saudi Arabia plans bumper Aramco IPO, relying ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group