Asian Paints Expands Deployment of o9's Artificial Intelligence to Procurement

o9’s next-generation platform delivers actionable insights for decision
management with suppliers
Asian
Paints has successfully transformed its procurement planning by
implementing o9
Solutions’ cloud-based, artificial intelligence platform. o9 and
Asian Paints partnered to engineer the “Purchaser’s Workbench” platform
specifically for the latter’s unique business needs.
The Purchaser’s Workbench provides Asian Paints with advanced exception
based coverage monitoring and visibility to potential stockouts, which
are determined by intelligent rules that vary by raw material
categories. With full visibility into inventory, planners can run
what-if scenarios, and determine prescriptive options, such as
expediting a purchase order, creating a new purchase requisition, or
directing an inter-plant transfer of material. The options selected are
communicated back to the ERP system in real time.
Chakri Gottemukkla, CEO and Co-Founder of o9 Solutions, explained, “Like
so many other areas of our platform, the Purchaser’s Workbench puts the
right information in front of the right people, at the right time, so
that they can make smarter decisions faster than ever before. It
provides essential decision-management support that ensures adequate
coverage of raw materials and facilitates discussions with suppliers.”
Prior to its go-live with Purchaser’s Workbench, Asian Paints
successfully implemented the o9 platform for a sales intelligence
program that supported more than 1,000 mobile users, as well as a demand
planning process that refined statistical forecasts by incorporating
market intelligence from the sales people geographically dispersed in
the field. Because of this bold expansion, Asian Paints now has
real-time visibility into all of its key data points, sales personnel
can have more informed conversations with their dealers, and those
personnel are achieving a new level of trust in their market.
Sanjiv Sidhu, Chairman and Co-Founder of o9 said, “Asian Paints selected
us for three reasons: They are a technology leader that selects
best-of-breed vendors, o9 delivers next-generation planning
capabilities, and our track record of wide user adoption instilled them
with a sense of trust for this deployment. Doing business with Asian
Paints is thrilling, and I wish them continued success in their digital
transformation journey.”
ABOUT Asian Paints
Asian Paints is India’s leading paint company with a group turnover of
Rs 193.5 billion. The group has an enviable reputation in the corporate
world for professionalism, fast track growth and building shareholder
equity. Asian Paints along with its subsidiaries have operations in 16
countries across the world with 27 paint manufacturing facilities,
servicing consumers in over 65 countries through Berger International,
SCIB Paints – Egypt, Asian Paints Berger, Apco Coatings, Taubmans,
Kadisco and Causeway
ABOUT o9 Solutions, Inc.
o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital
transformations of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9's
clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail
supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply,
or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9's
AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology
innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics,
advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals,
easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform, o9
empowers organizations with superior visibility and insights that are
both predictive and prescriptive. With o9's AI-powered solutions,
enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution. www.o9solutions.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005871/en/