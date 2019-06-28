Asian Stocks Slip as G-20 Begins

By Avantika Chilkoti -- Asian stocks drop, Hong Kong and Japan down 0.3%

-- S&P 500 futures up 0.2%, Stoxx Europe 600 flat

-- Brent crude falls 0.3%

Asian stocks slipped on Friday as investors awaited a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit, where trade negotiations will be top of the agenda.

In Europe, Deutsche Bank shares climbed 3.9% after its U.S. subsidiary passed the Federal Reserve's stress test.

Meanwhile, the U.K.'s Merlin Entertainment, the world's second largest operator of visitor attractions, was up 14.1% after the company said it was being bought by a consortium involving Lego and Blackstone Group. The deal, which also involved U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Group, values the company at about $6 billion.

In the U.S., retailer Nordstrom was down 2.6% in premarket trade and informational technology services group Accenture lost 2.7% after it announced a fall in bookings. BlackRock shares jumped 6.5%.

European Indexes opened little changed with the Stoxx Europe 600 flat, while government bond yields edged up slightly. German 10-year bund yields were at minus 0.313%. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged up to 2.026% from 2.007% Thursday.

The downbeat trade in Asia came ahead of the G-20 meetings this weekend, where investors will watch for signs that trade tensions between the U.S. and China are set to clear.

Monica Defend, head of strategy and deputy head of group research and macro strategy at Amundi, said she didn't expect the U.S. and China to break the impasse on trade at the meetings in Japan, and that she will be watching other factors, such as upcoming economic data, closely.

"The G-20 is just one on the list in order to understand how much uncertainty might continue to stay on trade and eventually on growth," Ms. Defend said, pointing to the recent drop in bond yields, which signals gloomy expectations for global output.

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected at 0816 GMT to reflect that Merlin Entertainment said it was being bought by a consortium involving Lego and Blackstone Group. The original version incorrectly stated Merlin was buying the owners of Madame Tussauds and Legoland theme parks in the fifth paragraph.