Asian Stocks Slip as G-20 Begins

By Avantika Chilkoti -- Asian stocks drop, Hong Kong and Japan down 0.3%

-- S&P 500 futures up 0.3%, Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.2%

-- Brent crude falls 0.5%

Asian stocks slipped on Friday as investors awaited a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit, where trade negotiations will be top of the agenda.

In Europe, Deutsche Bank shares climbed 3.9% after its U.S. subsidiary passed the Federal Reserve's stress test. The consumer services, transportation and technology services sectors led the regional market higher.

Meanwhile, the U.K.'s Merlin Entertainment, the world's second largest operator of visitor attractions, was up 14% after it said it was being bought by a consortium involving Lego and Blackstone Group.

In the U.S., retailer Nordstrom was down 2.6% in premarket trade and informational technology services group Accenture lost 2.7% after it announced a fall in bookings. BlackRock shares jumped 6.5%.

European Indexes ticked higher midmorning Friday with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.3%, while government bond yields edged up slightly. German 10-year bund yields were at minus 0.313%. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged up to 2.023% from 2.007% Thursday.

Investors will be watching closely as the U.S. Commerce Department publishes data on personal income, consumer spending and inflation for the month of May later in the session. The figures will shape expectations for interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The downbeat trade in Asia came ahead of the G-20 meetings this weekend, where investors will watch for signs that trade tensions between the U.S. and China are set to clear.

Monica Defend, head of strategy and deputy head of group research and macro strategy at Amundi, said she didn't expect the U.S. and China to break the impasse on trade at the meetings in Japan, and that she will be watching other factors, such as upcoming economic data, closely.

"The G-20 is just one on the list in order to understand how much uncertainty might continue to stay on trade and eventually on growth," Ms. Defend said, pointing to the recent drop in bond yields, which signals gloomy expectations for global output.

