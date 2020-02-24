Asian currencies arrest slide as easing expectations stall dollar

Log in
02/24/2020 | 11:59pm EST
Saudi riyal, yuan, Turkish lira, pound, U.S. dollar, euro and Jordanian dinar banknotes are seen in this illustration

The dollar checked its march higher on Tuesday, as investors sharply raised bets that the growing fallout from the coronavirus outbreak would prompt U.S. interest rate cuts.

That helped to stay a steep slide in Asian currencies that has accompanied the virus' recent rapid spread beyond China and allowed the pound and euro to drift slightly higher.

The Australian <AUD=D3> and New Zealand <NZD=D3> dollars were each about 0.2% stronger against the greenback. The Chinese yuan <CNY=CFXS> rose 0.2% and the Korean won mostly recouped heavy losses made on Tuesday. [CNY/][EMRG/FRX]

"Overnight there was a bit of panic over the risk of the virus going global," said Bank of Singapore analyst Moh Siong Sim. "I think we're back to assessing how this situation is going to pan out from here...we're just taking it as it comes."

Countries around the world are stepping up efforts to prevent a pandemic, as infections tick past 80,000 people, 10 times more cases than SARS.

Almost all of the infections are in China but recent sharp rises in cases in South Korea, Italy and Iran sent markets into a tailspin on Monday. [MKTS/GLOB]

Amid the turmoil, U.S. bond yields plunged and expectations of rate hikes in the United States have vanished.

Futures for the Federal Reserve funds rate <0#FF:> have surged to instead price in a rate cut by June and more than 50 basis points of reductions by year end - pause for thought in the recent rush to buy dollars.

"It's been quite dramatic," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

"We've seen not only a repricing of Fed expectations, but a bigger re-pricing because the Fed is the one that can actually do something in terms of moving the cash rate," he said.

Against a basket of currencies the dollar was a touch weaker at 99.321 <=USD>. However, without much good news on the virus, few expect the dollar to give back too much of its recent gains.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that clusters of cases had emerged there and that the government would take stronger steps to fight contagion, giving Asian investors another reason to stay cool on the yen.

It traded only modestly stronger at 110.82 per dollar.

China, meanwhile, reported a rise in new coronavirus cases in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, even though the rest of the country saw a fourth-straight day of declines.

South Korea, which has the most virus cases in Asia outside China, reported 60 new cases on Tuesday, increasing the total number of infected patients there to 893 - leaving few to expect the region's currencies to do more than hold steady for now.

"Despite the Aussie/dollar holding up overnight, we see the balance of risks to the downside," ANZ analysts said in a note.

That could add to the dollar's 5.7% rise against the Aussie so far this year.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.04% 0.87865 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.03% 73.282 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.06% 1.04268 Delayed Quote.0.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.04% 0.64736 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.05% 0.6613 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.06% 1.95616 Delayed Quote.3.72%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.10% 1.71884 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.09% 143.362 Delayed Quote.0.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.01% 83.4 Delayed Quote.0.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.07% 0.73672 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.06% 1.64225 Delayed Quote.2.69%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.01% 0.83947 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.09% 120.349 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.06% 0.8829 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -1.09% 26.8 End-of-day quote.11.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.00% 0.84265 Delayed Quote.-4.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.02% 70.276 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.12% 7.02069 Delayed Quote.1.08%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.01% 110.813 Delayed Quote.2.63%
