Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian currencies edge up, take comfort from slower virus spread

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 11:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

Heavily-sold Asian currencies were modestly firmer on Tuesday, as investor risk appetite recovered with an apparent slowdown in the rate of coronavirus infection, even as the death toll rose.

China reported 108 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people killed in the country to 1,016, yet the number of new cases fell.

The Australian dollar, which is highly sensitive to China's economic health because of Australia's commodity-heavy export profile, rose 0.3% to $0.6707 <AUD=D3>. It had hit a decade low on Monday and remains nearly 4.5% lower this year.

China's yuan was firm at 6.9773 per dollar and the People's Bank of China held its mid-point guidance relatively steady, even though the U.S. dollar had gained sharply overnight.

"The absolute number of cases continues to climb. That remains a worry. But where the market has taken a bit of comfort is that the rate of infection seems to have come down," said Bank of Singapore currency strategist Moh Siong Sim.

"The other thing that's been somewhat comforting is that the Chinese currency has gone back below 7 (per dollar)," he said. "That's been somewhat of a stabilizing influence for the rest of the Asian currencies."

The Japanese yen was slightly softer by mid-session at 109.84 per dollar. Volumes were lightened because it is a public holiday in Japan and markets there are closed.

The Korean won, Singapore dollar and Thai baht - all recently trampled in a rush to dollars and yen - each advanced on the majors on Tuesday.

Yet, as an advance team of international experts arrived in China to investigate the coronavirus outbreak, plenty of jitters remain.

The World Health Organization has warned the spread of coronavirus among people who had not been to China could be "the spark that becomes a bigger fire".

JPMorgan has again downgraded forecasts for growth this quarter, as businesses struggle to get back to work and supply chain disruptions bite.

The nerves showed in the New Zealand dollar, which languished close to a three-month low at $0.6390 <NZD=D3> ahead of a central bank policy meeting on Wednesday.

The market expects rates to be kept at a record-low 1%, but will be closely parsing the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's choice of words around the coronavirus' impact.

"They will probably leave the easing bias as it is," said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer.

"But there are risks around the way they describe the situation. They could describe it as potentially more severe than others are seeing it, at the same time they may describe it as less severe."

Elsewhere the greenback was marginally weaker against the euro and pound after surging ahead overnight amid fresh signs of divergence between the U.S. economy and Europe.

Italian industrial output unexpectedly posted its steepest decline in nearly two years on Monday, after the United States' surprisingly recorded robust jobs figures last week.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appears before Congress on Tuesday to begin two days of testimony and is expected to reiterate that the U.S. economy is doing well but that rates can stay low given subdued inflation.

(Editing by Jane Wardell and Jacqueline Wong)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.23% 0.89227 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.50% 73.724 Delayed Quote.-4.08%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.29% 1.04996 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.50% 0.6565 Delayed Quote.-3.93%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.38% 0.6706 Delayed Quote.-4.64%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.32% 3.12 End-of-day quote.-6.59%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.38% 1.92476 Delayed Quote.2.23%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.33% 1.62617 Delayed Quote.2.74%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.42% 137.74 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.07% 6.9749 Delayed Quote.0.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:57aWorld Bank not considering new China loans to fight coronavirus, president says
RE
12:57aWorld Bank not considering new China loans to fight coronavirus, president says
RE
12:45aOil rebounds amid broad market recovery; investors still wary
RE
12:33aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC O : China vows efforts to keep grain output stable in 2020
PU
12:30aChina firms cut staff on virus outbreak as Xi vows no large-scale layoffs
RE
12:28aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Laos in Top 20 Fastest Growing Tourism Destinations
PU
12:26aChina's first quarter smartphone sales may halve due to coronavirus - analysts
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aChina firms cut staff on virus outbreak as Xi vows no large-scale layoffs
RE
12:05aSamsung to unveil square-shaped foldable phones to challenge Apple
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely to deepen ties with Volvo, plans to list under one umbrella
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : unveils 'blended wing body' plane design after secret flight tests
4Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.085 Per Share and Announces ..
5NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS : NORWAY ROYAL SALMON: Q4 19 - Operational EBIT of MNOK 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group