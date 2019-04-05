Log in
Asian currencies fail to build on optimism over U.S.-China talks

04/05/2019 | 01:27am EDT

(Reuters) - The Thai baht extended declines on Friday while most other Asian currencies were muted, as a Chinese market holiday dulled trade, despite increasing optimism that the United States and China will reach an agreement soon to end their tariff war.

Regional currencies had gained earlier after positive comments from Washington and Beijing, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying that a deal could be reached in four weeks, but those gains faded over the morning.

U.S. payroll data was also due to be released later in the global day.

"Markets appear to be holding their breath; waiting on key events such as U.S.-China trade talks, on-going Brexit drama ahead of the EU Summit next week," Mizuho's Vishnu Varathan said in a note. He added that the payroll data would "probably not inspire much by way of market reaction."

On Friday, the Thai baht shed about 0.38 percent to the dollar. The currency had dropped on Thursday after softer consumer sentiment in the country added to concerns over weakening economic growth in 2019.

Thais are still waiting to learn whether a clear winner will emerge from the first election since a military coup in 2014.

Thailand's central bank has sufficient tools to handle expected volatility in the baht resulting from factors like global trade tensions and political uncertainties, an assistant governor said on Friday.

The baht was set to lose about 0.5 percent for the week.

The Indian rupee traded slightly lower after posting its worst session in 2019 on Thursday, as a cut in the Reserve Bank of India's 2019 growth forecast pointed to further headwinds for the country. Benign inflation is also a cause for concern.

The Philippine peso was about 0.13 percent stronger to the dollar after data showed that inflation in March had cooled more than expected, but came within the Central Bank's target range.

The peso, which has been stable this year following a tumultuous 2018, was set for its best weekly gain in 2019 of about 1.1 percent, outpacing peers.

Taiwanese and Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Ambar Warrick

