Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian firms' sentiment bounces from low but recession fears grow-Thomson Reuters/INSEAD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 11:12pm EDT
Passersby are reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Confidence among companies in Asia lifted slightly in the September quarter from 10-year lows, but most firms do not plan on hiring or expect business to pick up as they see a risk of a global recession looming, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey found.

The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index <.TRIABS> tracking firms' six-month outlook rose five points to 58 in the survey.

A reading above 50 means optimistic respondents outnumbered pessimists.

The latest showing, though, means the index has not risen above the mid-60s for a year and is one of the seven weakest readings since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

"We are in a state of almost permanent uncertainty, which is not leading yet to a crisis but I think at some point we are going to see the cost of it," said Antonio Fatas, a Singapore-based economics professor at global business school INSEAD.

"Some investments are going to be postponed, some investments are going to be stopped and little by little the engine of growth is going to slow down."

Respondents rated a global recession as the top risk, overhauling trade-war fears which had topped the table for the previous six quarters.

A total of 102 companies from a range of sectors responded to the survey, conducted in 11 Asia-Pacific countries where 45% of the world's population lives and almost a third of global gross domestic product is generated.

Participants included firms from automaking to technology such as Canon Inc, SoftBank Group Corp and Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

WAIT AND SEE

The survey was conducted from Aug. 30 to Sept. 13, as global markets rallied on signs of a thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions.

The trade war has also proven a boon for some, as businesses relocate from China to Southeast Asia and elsewhere to avoid tariffs.

However, cool responses on hiring plans and the sales outlook suggest that any optimism is muted, and unlikely to be solid enough to drive investment and spending.

More than two-thirds of respondents plan on cutting staff or at best holding numbers steady in the next six months. Only 39% expect their sales volumes to rise.

"It's about not over-committing on expansion plans...it's about being prudent," said Suresh Sidhu, chief executive officer of edotco Group, a telecoms infrastructure firm headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, with business across south and southeast Asia.

"I don't see people stopping, I just see people thinking about stopping. We definitely have not scaled up very aggressive plans...in times of great complexity and unpredictability, people generally don't spend."

Economic indicators also suggest a gloomy outlook.

Rising global protectionism could shave 0.8% from the world's economic output next year, the International Monetary Fund said last week.

Flagging demand has already flayed Asian firms such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, whose profit halved for the June quarter, and automakers from Japan's Mazda Motor Corp to India's Tata Motors Ltd.

And data released this month showed China's economic woes deepened in August, with growth in industrial production at its weakest in more than 17 years, while U.S manufacturing also shrank.

Alvin Liew, senior economist at Singapore's United Overseas Bank, said the trade war is the biggest driver of the slowdown that will probably deepen unless a breakthrough in negotiations can recharge business confidence and investment.

"I don't think anybody has the kind of delusion that both countries will come to a full-scale agreement and the world will turn into a better place after that," he said.

"But there's still some hope holding out and some optimism that they could do an interim trade deal...something to put some certainty back," Liew said. "At the end of the day both sides know that this is not good overall."

Note: Companies surveyed can change from quarter to quarter.

(Graphic: PDF of survey link: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/reuterscom/1/153/153/AsiaSentimentSurvey_2019_SEP.pdf)

(Graphic: Business sentiment index link: https://graphics.reuters.com/ASIA-BUSINESSSENTIMENT/0100B29H1BK/AsiaSentimentSurvey_2019_SEP.jpg)

(Graphic: Biggest perceived risks link: https://graphics.reuters.com/ASIA-BUSINESSSENTIMENT/0100B29J1BM/SENTIMENT.jpg)

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANON INC -0.14% 2945 End-of-day quote.1.55%
HERO MOTOCORP LTD -1.33% 2739.55 End-of-day quote.-12.28%
MAZDA MOTOR CORP -0.10% 1007.5 End-of-day quote.-8.33%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -3.04% 4690 End-of-day quote.-33.05%
TATA MOTORS LTD -0.77% 128.55 End-of-day quote.-24.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aBritain hopes for trade deal with Australia within months of Brexit
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aFactbox - Foreign investment deals rejected by Australia
RE
12:08aPhilippine central bank says September CPI forecast will guide policy decision
RE
12:06aEXCLUSIVE : Where's the beef? Argentine ranchers hope more is headed for China
RE
12:05aMigrating Everything to iPhone 11 (Pro) Only Needs One Simple Click with Newly Refined AnyTrans 8
SE
09/17BWI BUILDING AND WOOD WORKER INTERNATIONAL : Global union still concerned over Tokyo 2020 working conditions
PU
09/17CAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : The decrease of passenger cars slightly higher than the overall
PU
09/17CAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : The decline of automobiles narrowed
PU
09/17CAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : The decrease of auto export narrowed
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : fourth-quarter forecast, marketing software unit disappoint
3Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
4Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
5SC FULIN TRANSPORTATION GROUP CO., L : Chile taps China, Japan in lithium-for-tech push, faces tough sell
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group