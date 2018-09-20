Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian markets follow global shares higher, trade war still in focus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 02:59am CEST
FILE PHOTO: An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose in early trade on Thursday following a second day of gains on global share markets amid easing investor concern over the impact from the U.S.-China trade war, but markets remained cautious.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was up 0.05 percent in early trade in Asia, taking support from Wall Street overnight.

Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> was 0.2 percent higher, while Australian shares <.AXJO> eased 0.3 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.61 percent higher on Wednesday at 26,405.76, its highest close since late January, while the S&P 500 gained 0.13 percent to 2,907.95.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped less than 0.1 percent, to 7,950.04, pulled down by a fall in Microsoft.

U.S. shares had been boosted by expectations that the impact of the Sino-U.S. trade war would be smaller than feared, with the U.S. fiscal policy package potentially outweighing any negative impact.

But analysts at Citi cautioned in a note that housing data out this week showed signs of weakness despite a headline jump.

Citi said housing starts had been strong, but building permits - a indicator of future activity - were at their lowest since May 2017.

"The housing market remains a specific point of weakness in the U.S. economy and while not in focus, it could be important... housing data on Tuesday wasn't encouraging on net."

The rally in global stocks has been accompanied by falls in U.S. bonds and the Japanese yen. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes <US10YT=RR>, which on Wednesday touched its highest level since May 18, was at 3.0626 percent Thursday, compared with its U.S. close of 3.083 percent.

This week's rise in yields comes ahead of what is expected to be a hawkish meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.

The two-year yield <US2YT=RR>, which is sensitive to market expectations of Fed rate hikes, was at 2.7949 percent compared with a U.S. close of 2.807 percent.

The dollar was flat against the yen at 112.26, and against the euro at $1.1673.

The dollar index <.DXY>, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was nearly unchanged at 94.558.

U.S. crude ticked up 0.4 percent at $71.43 a barrel, adding to a rise Wednesday after new data showed U.S. crude inventories fell 2.1 million barrels last week, its fifth weekly drawdown, to 394.1 million barrels.

That was the lowest level since February 2015.

Brent crude fell 0.1 percent to $79.31 per barrel.

A weakening dollar pushed up the price of gold on Wednesday, but the precious metal was flat on Thursday morning in Asia. Spot gold was trading at $1,203.61 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Herbert Lash in New York. Editing by Eric Meijer)

By Andrew Galbraith
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.61% 26405.76 Delayed Quote.6.82%
NASDAQ 100 -0.05% 7490.3231 Delayed Quote.17.17%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.08% 7950.0378 Delayed Quote.15.25%
NIKKEI 225 1.08% 23672.52 Real-time Quote.2.88%
S&P 500 0.12% 2907.93 Real-time Quote.8.63%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.11% 94.54 End-of-day quote.2.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:11aForecasters unanimous - U.S.-China trade war bad for economy
RE
03:52aU.S. soybean lobby will push for Washington to end trade war
RE
03:38aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Queensland the most popular state for interstate movers (Media Release)
PU
03:36aTrump to Nominate Ex-Fed Economist to Bank's Board -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:25aPerfect365 to Integrate Kin and Bring Cryptocurrency to Beauty Enthusiasts
BU
03:23aREMOVAL AND RESEARCH : The Marine Debris Team Strikes Again
PU
03:23aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, CEEC vow to further tourism cooperation
PU
03:18aDEPARTMENT OF IMMIGRATION AND BORDER PROTECTION : Vessels and x-ray machine to help Papua New Guinea boost regional capability
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade war ends 1 million U.S. jobs promise - Xinhua
2BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander shifts assets to Spanish parent to ring-fence UK unit
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
4CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : announces filing of early warning report in connection with closing of Ca..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces CEO's intention to retire on 1 April 2019

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.