Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 08:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Floor traders work space is seen on the trading floor after the closing bell, following traders positive for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the NYSE in New York

Asian markets on Friday looked to latch onto Wall Street's overnight gains after crude prices notched their biggest one-day surge on record, helping offset concerns about the depth of a global recession.

Despite the rally in stocks, investors still sought the safety of the U.S. dollar and government bonds as an unprecedented number of Americans - 6.6 million - filed jobless claims due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns, as economic concerns stayed front and center.

U.S. stocks rallied after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to announce an oil production cut of up to 10 million to 15 million barrels as the two countries signaled willingness to make a deal.

Saudi Arabia said it would call an emergency meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Saudi state media reported.

Nikkei futures edged slightly higher, above the index's cash close on Thursday, and Australia's benchmark was up 1.5% in early trade. Hong Kong futures were negative.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.04%. A gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> advanced 1.24% overnight, adding to modest gains earlier in Europe.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.2%, the S&P 500 gained 2.3% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.7%.

Projections released by the U.S. Congressional Budget Office showed U.S. gross domestic product will decline by more than 7% in the second quarter as the coronavirus crisis takes hold.

Interest rates on 10-year Treasuries will likely be below 1% during the quarter as well, the CBO said.

Investors sought the perceived safety of government bonds. Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell in price to last yield 0.6111%.

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Thursday with more than 52,000 deaths as the pandemic further exploded in the United States and the death toll climbed in Spain and Italy, according to a Reuters tally.

The dollar gained for a second straight day against a basket of currencies as investors continued to take shelter in the U.S. currency.

The dollar index <=USD> rose 0.672%, while the Japanese yen weakened 0.21% versus the greenback at 108.15 per dollar.

Gold prices jumped as record high U.S. jobless claims intensified fears of the coming economic slowdown and drove investors toward the safe-haven metal.

U.S. gold futures settled 2.9% higher at $1,637.70 an ounce.

Highly rated U.S. corporate bond issuers raised a record $110.502 billion this week, according to Refinitiv IFR data, as firms borrowed cash in fear the coronavirus crisis may soon limit their access to capital markets.

Brent futures rose $5.20, or 21.0%, to settle at $29.94 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $5.01, or 24.7%, to settle at $25.32.

Despite the record surge on Thursday, oil prices have still lost more than half their value this year.

By Herbert Lash
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.24% 21413.44 Delayed Quote.-26.61%
NASDAQ 100 2.00% 7635.658173 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.72% 7487.311084 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
NIKKEI 225 -1.37% 17818.72 Real-time Quote.-20.04%
S&P 500 2.28% 2526.9 Delayed Quote.-21.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25pAirbnb lowers internal valuation to $26 billion as coronavirus hits bookings
RE
09:22pSterling to regain some lost ground but forecasts slashed
RE
09:20pDollar strength consolidates as global recession looms
RE
09:18pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, BiH sign MOU on medical science cooperation
PU
09:16pMnuchin says small business rescue loans launch Friday, despite lender confusion
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:14pSingapore PMI Fell to Record Low in March, IHS Markit Says
DJ
09:13pThe Rush for $350 Billion in Small-Business Loans Starts Friday. Banks Have Questions. -- 4th Update
DJ
09:10pWhat's in the U.S. small business rescue program?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for prolonged recovery from coronavirus crisis
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation o..
5CENOVUS ENERGY INC. : CENOVUS ENERGY : backs further curtailment as Alberta mulls global oil cut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group