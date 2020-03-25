Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian markets tread cautiously ahead of U.S. stimulus, jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 08:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Wall St. Bull is seen standing on a nearly empty Broadway in the financial district, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in New York

Asian stock markets made a cautious start on Thursday following two days of rallies, as investors await the passage and details of a $2 trillion stimulus package in the United States to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Senate leaders hope to vote on the plan later on Wednesday in Washington, but it still faces criticism. The bill includes a $500 billion fund to help hard-hit industries and a comparable amount for payments up to $3,000 to millions of U.S. families.

It cannot come soon enough, with potentially enormous weekly U.S. initial jobless claims to appear in data due at 1230 GMT.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.5% in early trade - its third positive start in as many sessions, but also its most muted. Japan's Nikkei <.N225> fell 2.2%.

Hong Kong futures were 1% higher and China A50 futures were up 0.2%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> rose 0.3%.

"There has been so much stimulus thrown at this," said Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners in Sydney.

"But the positivity related to it is really just sentiment," she said, adding that investors were largely flying blind with so many companies withdrawing earnings guidance. Jobless figures may offer a "reality check," she said.

In perhaps an early sign of the fragile mood, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar <AUD=D3> dropped 1% and the safe-haven Japanese yen rose in morning trade. [FRX/]

U.S. stock futures rose 1%, following the first back-to-back session rises on Wall Street in over a month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.4% and the S&P 500 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped half a percent following a Nikkei report that Apple was weighing a delay in the launch of its 5G iPhone.

JOBLESS CLAIMS TO TEST BOUNCE

The money at stake in the stimulus bill amounts to nearly half of the $4.7 trillion the U.S. government spends annually.

But it also comes against a backdrop of bad news as the coronavirus spreads and as jobless claims are set to soar, with both expected to test the nascent bounce in markets this week.

California Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters on Wednesday that a million Californians had already applied for jobless benefits this month - a number that knocked stocks from session highs and has analysts bracing for worse to come.

RBC Capital Markets economists had expected a national figure over 1 million in Thursday's data, but say "it is now poised to be many multiples of that," as reduced hours across the country drive deep layoffs.

"Something in the 5-10 million range for initial jobless claims is quite likely," they wrote in a note.

That compares to a 695,000 peak in 1982. Forecasts in a Reuters poll range from a minimum of 250,000 initial claims, all the way up to 4 million.

Trepidation seemed to put a halt on the U.S. dollar's recent softness in currency markets, with the dollar ahead 1% against the Antipodean currencies and up 0.6% against the pound.

It slipped 0.3% to 110.85 yen.

U.S. crude slipped 1.5% to $24.11 per barrel and gold steadied at $1,608.14 per ounce.

(Editing by Lincoln Feast & Shri Navaratnam)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.39% 21200.55 Delayed Quote.-34.85%
NASDAQ 100 -1.11% 7469.615362 Delayed Quote.-19.91%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.45% 7384.295089 Delayed Quote.-23.33%
NIKKEI 225 8.04% 19546.63 Real-time Quote.-30.03%
S&P 500 1.15% 2475.56 Delayed Quote.-24.25%
S&P/ASX 200 1.12% 5020.7 Real-time Quote.-27.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:09pBank of Korea to hold 'unlimited' repo operations for three months
RE
09:06pBank of England, UK government to resume fight against coronavirus slump
RE
08:57pSoftBank Group's share rally ends after Moody's downgrade
RE
08:45pAsian markets tread cautiously ahead of U.S. stimulus, jobs
RE
08:45pAirlines turn to cargo for revenue as U.S. Senate nears industry aid vote
RE
08:44pAsian markets tread cautiously ahead of U.S. stimulus, jobs
RE
08:43pOil prices mixed as demand shrinks, but stimulus hopes support
RE
08:42pSingapore flags recession as economy shrinks sharply in first quarter due to virus
RE
08:39pSingapore's Economy Contracted 10.6% in the First Quarter
DJ
08:33pDollar dips as investors brace for surge in jobless claims
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
2India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
3SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
4ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. : ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Update on COVID-19 Pandemic
5CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED : CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : 2019 Net Profit Rose 35%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group