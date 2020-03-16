Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian refiner profits for transport fuels plunge on virus-fighting measures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 11:52pm EDT
A view of an oil refinery off the coast of Singapore

Oil refiners' profits for transportation fuels fell further this week, with the margin for gasoline turning negative for the first time in more than a year, according to Refinitiv data.

The margins plunged to new multi-year or multi-month lows this week after more countries globally imposed further travel restrictions and curbed domestic movements as part of measures to slow down spread of the coronavirus.

Airlines and airports are facing a huge shock as they battle a cash crunch resulting from the coronavirus, while gasoline demand in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, is plunging as state and local governments advise people to stay home and businesses shut.

In Asia, refiners are now losing 78 cents on every barrel of gasoline they produce from Brent crude, their widest loss in 13 months, Refinitiv data showed. <GL92-SIN-CRK>

U.S. gasoline refining margins <RBc1-CLc1> fell a whopping 95% on Monday - briefly turning negative - to settle at 28 cents per barrel, their lowest since December 2008.

Asian refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel plunged to $4.71 per barrel over Dubai crude, the lowest on record for Refinitiv data going back to March 2009. They were at $7.70 on Friday.

Cracks for aviation fuel have shed nearly 70% since the beginning of this year as flight cancellations across regions led to unprecedented losses for airlines.

Asian refiners may have to curtail jet fuel output due to the weakening demand. Jet fuel cannot typically be stored for long periods as its quality would degrade, increasing the incentive for refiners to produce less of the fuel.

By Seng Li Peng and Koustav Samanta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03/16Yen ticks down in choppy market, sentiment still fragile
RE
03/16Asian refiner profits for transport fuels plunge on virus-fighting measures
RE
03/16Nordstrom shuts stores, pulls 2020 outlook due to coronavirus
RE
03/16Philippines first country to suspend all financial markets as coronavirus spreads
RE
03/16Philippines first country to suspend all financial markets as coronavirus spreads
RE
03/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/16Bank of Japan pumps $30 billion through 3-month dollar operation, largest amount since 2008
RE
03/16Malaysia palm growers ask for plantations to run during movement curbs
RE
03/16China's economy will return to normal in second quarter, state planner says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
3Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
4RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..
5CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : CINEWORLD : Cineplex Announces Temporary Closure of Theatres and Provides Update on Tran..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group