Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares at one week top on conciliatory trade tone, stimulus hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 03:09am EDT
Investors look at electronic board showing stock information at brokerage house in Shanghai

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares jumped to a one-week high on Friday as the United States and China returned to the negotiating table to resolve their tariff dispute and on hopes central banks and governments will do more to avert a global growth slowdown.

Investors were focused on a string of economic releases due over the weekend including China's official manufacturing survey, which would provide a good gauge of the real impact from the Sino-U.S. trade war.

All Asian stock markets were in black on Friday, sending MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> up 1% to the highest since Aug. 23 and on track for a small weekly gain.

E-Minis for the S&P500 added 0.2% after more than 1% gain on Wall Street overnight and futures for Eurostoxx50 rose 0.3%.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> jumped 1.2% while South Korea's KOSPI index <.KS11> gained 1.7% and Australian shares <.AXJO> were 0.9% higher.

The mood lifted after U.S. President Donald Trump said some trade discussions were taking place with China on Thursday, with more talks scheduled.

China's commerce ministry also said a September round of meetings was being discussed by the two sides, but added it was important for Washington to cancel a tariff increase.

The comments spurred hopes for progress in the talks and boosted the Chinese yuan, which snapped a 10-day losing streak <CNY=CFXS>. On Friday, it was weaker at 6.8530.

"The S&P futures spike is being blamed largely on the China trade headlines along with fiscal stimulus hopes and the prospect for a steeper U.S. curve," JPMorgan analysts told clients in a note.

"In reality, the headlines are extremely innocuous and don't differ from what China has said in the past but they crossed during a dead zone of liquidity and attendance and as a result are having an outsized influence on trading."

Also boosting sentiment, South Korea finalised the most aggressive budget spending plan since the 2008/09 global financial crisis for next year as Asia's fourth-largest economy is buffeted by growing threats both at home and from abroad.

Germany is considering lowering its corporate tax rate while the U.S. government is thinking about issuing 50- and 100-year bonds in a bid to steepen the yield curve.

Trade tensions have dominated market sentiment for much of this year with wild swings in world stocks as rhetoric between the United States and China fluctuates from conciliatory to combative.

Worryingly, recent economic data has also pointed to a global growth slowdown with business investment, manufacturing activity and exports all going south across major economies.

"The recent escalation of the tariff war provides no hopes of a near-term trade deal," ING's Asia economist Prakash Sakpal wrote.

"As such, we are in for a long stretch of slow growth and increasingly challenging policy environment, as some central bankers have warned."

Even so, U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight with the benchmark 10-year Treasury <US10YT=RR> climbing to 1.535% from a three-year low of 1.443% touched earlier this week.

It was last at 1.5198% but still below two-year yields <US2YT=RR> at 1.5324%. Such an inversion was last seen in 2007 and correctly foretold the great recession that followed a year later.

Among currencies, the dollar <.DXY> was barely changed at 98.525 against a basket of six major currencies. It was a shade lower against the Japanese yen at 106.47 after gains overnight while the euro was 0.1% down at $1.10445.

Sterling held at $1.218 ahead of a crucial few days for parliament next week which could even result in a no-confidence motion and a new election.

In commodities, spot gold came off recent highs to trade at $1,524.4 an ounce. Silver was at $18.25 an ounce after hitting its highest level in more than two years.

U.S. crude slipped 1 cent to $56.61 a barrel while Brent was flat at $61.07 a barrel.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Swati Pandey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.25% 26362.25 Delayed Quote.13.01%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.79% 1966.95 Real-time Quote.-5.35%
NASDAQ 100 1.51% 7702.3117 Delayed Quote.19.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.48% 7973.394165 Delayed Quote.18.36%
NIKKEI 225 1.19% 20704.37 Real-time Quote.1.23%
S&P 500 1.27% 2924.58 Delayed Quote.15.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aOil prices fall but set for big weekly gain on trade dispute hopes
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15aOil prices fall but set for big weekly gain on trade dispute hopes
RE
03:15aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : Industrial producer prices declined by 0.2% in July 2019
PU
03:15aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : Turnover in industry and construction increased by 8.2% from January to May 2019
PU
03:09aAsian shares near one-week top on soothing trade tone, overall mood cautious
RE
03:09aAsian shares at one week top on conciliatory trade tone, stimulus hopes
RE
02:56aNippon Steel to cut capex spending as U.S.-China trade war crimps demand
RE
02:52aUK house prices rise at fastest pace in three months in August - Nationwide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WORKDAY INC. : WORKDAY : beats second-quarter estimates, raises full-year subscription revenue forecast
2OCI NV : OCI : N.V. Reports Q2 2019 Results
3Oil prices fall but set for big weekly gain on trade dispute hopes
4THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
5NZURI COPPER LTD : NZURI COPPER : Update on Permit Transfer Condition

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group