Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares climb on Trump trade deal comments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 10:36pm EST
A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian shares rose on Wednesday as upbeat signals from Sino-U.S. trade talks fanned hopes of an easing of tariff hostilities, while expectations the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low supported sentiment.

The positive mood pushed Wall Street indexes to fresh record closing highs on Tuesday and stoked confidence in Asia with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> up 0.19%. Australian shares added 0.65% and Japan's Nikkei <.N225> rose 0.36%.

Chinese blue-chip shares <.CSI300>, in contrast, dropped 0.39% after the data showed profits at China's industrial firms declined in annual terms for the third consecutive month in October, tracking sustained drops in producer prices and exports and underscoring slowing momentum in the world's second-largest economy.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States and China are close to agreement on the first phase of a trade deal after top negotiators from the two countries spoke by telephone and agreed to keep working on remaining issues.

But while Trump said Washington was in the "final throes" of work on a trade deal with Beijing, he also underscored U.S. support for protesters in Hong Kong, seen as a sore point for Beijing.

Trump's comments came alongside softer-than-expected economic data from the United States, which showed a fourth straight monthly contraction in consumer confidence and an unexpected drop in new home sales in October.

However, consumer confidence still remained at levels able to support steady consumer spending, and the housing data for September was revised up, with purchases touching more than 12-year highs.

Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore, said while U.S.-China trade headlines may be driving some tactical, near-term moves in the market, they were mostly just "noise".

The broader market direction is "about the accommodative Fed and accommodative monetary policy and the fact that structurally the meta-trend is still lower in yields and rates," he said.

Some analysts said a fall in U.S. bond yields on Tuesday also pointed to more mechanical explanations beyond trade for rising equity prices.

"It reinforces the notion that it really is the Fed pump-priming to grease the wheels of market liquidity which is driving both these moves," Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro, said in a morning note.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday monetary policy was "well positioned" to support the strong U.S. labor market.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 28,121.68, the S&P 500 gained 0.22% to 3,140.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.18% to 8,647.93. All three indexes notched record closing highs.

On Wednesday, the rally in U.S. Treasuries moderated across the curve, with benchmark 10-year notes yielding 1.7483%, up from their U.S. close of 1.74% on Tuesday.

The two-year yield, watched as a guide to market expectations of Fed policy, rose to 1.5959% compared with a U.S. close of 1.586%.

In currency markets, the dollar strengthened 0.06% against the yen to 109.10 and the euro was slightly weaker, buying $1.1017.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was up 0.06% at 98.313.

Oil prices retreated after rising Tuesday on reassuring trade headlines. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.34% at $58.21 per barrel.

Global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.33% to $64.06 per barrel.

Gold was lower, changing hands at $1,459.43 per ounce on the spot market, down 0.12%. [GOL/]

(This story corrects to correct typo in first paragraph)

By Andrew Galbraith
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.20% 28121.68 Delayed Quote.20.55%
NASDAQ 100 0.17% 8385.745205 Delayed Quote.30.58%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.18% 8647.934015 Delayed Quote.28.20%
NIKKEI 225 0.35% 23373.32 Real-time Quote.15.11%
S&P 500 0.22% 3140.52 Delayed Quote.25.28%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.04% 98.28 End-of-day quote.1.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:31pThai Oct factory output falls 8.45% year on year, worse than forecast
RE
11:24pSoutheast Asia stocks - Most inch higher after Trump trade deal remarks
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:50pSTAR-STRICKEN : Tokyo's famed Jiro sushi restaurant excluded from Michelin guide
RE
10:38pAsian shares climb on Trump trade deal comments
RE
10:37pChina's industrial profits post steepest fall in eight months
RE
10:36pAsian shares climb on Trump trade deal comments
RE
10:12pBank of Japan policymaker Sakurai sets high bar for additional easing
RE
09:30pChinese Industrial Companies' Profits Continue Sliding
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips as U.S. stocks rise, but hopes for U.S.-China trade deal stem losses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
4CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Update Regarding TSX Listing
5ISTAR INC. : ISTAR : Announces Pricing of $100 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group