Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares doze in data lull, New Zealand dollar takes a dive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 07:53pm EST
FILE PHOTO -People are reflected in a stock quotation board showing share price of Nissan Motor Co outside a brokerage in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets were in a muted mood on Thursday and looked set for a sleepy session with China still on holiday and no major economic data on the diary.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little moved in early trade after ending almost unchanged on Wednesday.

Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.2 percent, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were off 0.06 percent in very thin trade.

Wall Street had already snoozed through a subdued session, though disappointing revenue forecasts hammered shares of the major videogame makers.

Electronic Arts Inc tumbled 13.3 percent and Activision Blizzard Inc sank 10.1 percent.

The Dow fell 0.08 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.22 percent and the Nasdaq 0.36 percent.

Markets are still waiting on developments in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute after President Donald Trump offered little new to chew on in his State of the Union speech.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that he and other U.S. officials will travel to Beijing next week for trade talks, aiming to clinch a deal to avert a March 2 increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

WE'RE ALL DOVES NOW

In currency markets, the early mover was the New Zealand dollar which slid after local data showed unemployment, job gains and wages growth all missed forecasts.

"The figures present a more modest picture of the labour market over the last year," said Michael Gordon, senior economist at Westpac. "Soft jobs growth and hours worked increase the risk of another weak economic print in the December quarter."

The kiwi slid to $0.6772, losing 1.6 percent in the past 24 hours, as investors narrowed the odds on a cut in interest rates. Bonds rallied hard, with two-year yields dropping 7 basis points to 1.67 percent, well below the 1.75 percent cash rate.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds its first policy meeting of the year next week and markets are wagering it will take a dovish stance.

Its neighbour, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), caused ripples on Wednesday when it tempered a long-standing tightening bias and indicated the next move in rates could just as well be down as up.

The Aussie dollar duly dived 1.8 percent to stand at $0.7110 and gave a broad fillip to the U.S. dollar.

The dollar index has now risen for five straight sessions to reach 96.400, recovering almost all the losses suffered after the Federal Reserve all but abandoned plans for more rate hikes.

Less lucky was the euro, which was dragged back to $1.1366 in the wake of a dismal reading on German industrial output.

The dollar could make no headway on the yen, which benefited from its own safe-haven status, and idled at 109.93.

It broad gains still put pressure on gold, which eased to $1,306.84 per ounce, slipping further from last week's top of $1,326.30.

Oil prices were underpinned by signs of strong U.S. demand for distillate products and tightening global crude supply.

Brent crude futures gained 71 cents higher on Wednesday to settle at $62.69 and were yet to trade. U.S. crude eased 6 cents in Asia to $53.95 a barrel.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.08% 25390.3 Delayed Quote.8.84%
NASDAQ 100 -0.37% 6997.6223 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.36% 7375.2813 Delayed Quote.11.56%
NIKKEI 225 0.14% 20874.06 Real-time Quote.4.15%
S&P 500 -0.22% 2731.61 Delayed Quote.9.21%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.22% 96.28 End-of-day quote.-0.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:12pPowell Lauds Fed's 'Precious' Independence From Politics
DJ
08:07pU.S. oil prices dip on rising crude inventories, record output
RE
08:02pDOLLAR INDEX : Aussie under pressure after RBA's dovish shift, yen firmer
RE
07:58pIrish consumer sentiment lifted by post-Christmas sales, jobs news
RE
07:57pUK house builders show caution as Brexit approaches - NHBC
RE
07:57pBrexit, global slowdown to weigh on Bank of England
RE
07:53pFed's Powell repeats that U.S. economy is in 'a good place'
RE
07:53pAsian shares doze in data lull, New Zealand dollar takes a dive
RE
07:18pDollar's shine dulling, but other side not much brighter - Reuters poll
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
2APPLE : WEAK U.S. PROFIT PICTURE MAY NOT BE SO BAD: Credit Suisse
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Is this the final hurdle for immunotherapy?
4CLONTARF ENERGY PLC : CLONTARF ENERGY : Bolivia picks Chinese partner for $2.3 billion lithium projects
5HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : GM Cruise chief could earn $179 million in long-term incentives

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.