Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares ease on geopolitical tensions, oil up 1%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:01am EDT
Pedestrians wearing masks are reflected in an electronic board showing various stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Most Asian share markets slipped on Monday as investors waited for more clarity on Sino-U.S. trade talks, while oil gained more than 1% as Middle East tensions remained elevated.

Market sentiment was fragile with civil unrest in Hong Kong, tensions in the Middle East and worries a trade deal between the United States and China could take a long time to materialize. Moves were further exaggerated by low volumes as Japanese markets were shut for a public holiday.

The dour mood was likely to spread elsewhere with pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures easing 0.3% in early European trade and Germany's DAX futures off 0.2%. London's FTSE futures were, however, a tad higher.

Chinese shares were in the red, with Shanghai's SSE Composite stumbling 1.5% while the blue-chip index was down 1.65%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 0.8% weaker after a weekend of sometimes violent protests that saw pro-democracy activists vandalize a railway station and shopping mall.

South Korea's KOSPI ended flat after spending most of the day in negative territory following disappointing trade data while Australian and New Zealand shares bucked the trend to finish 0.3% and 0.4% higher, respectively.

That left MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.2% at 510.04 points. It is still up more than 3% so far in September.

"There are real concerns about the impact on economies from the trade dispute," said Michael McCarthy, Sydney-based strategist at CMC Markets. "People are probably getting an idea that this will be a long negotiation. And the longer it lingers the more impact it will have economically."

Despite the weakness in Asia, E-mini futures for U.S. S&P 500 and the Dow climbed nearly 0.4% each.

Over the weekend, the U.S. Trade Representative's office issued a brief statement characterizing the two days of talks with China as "productive." It added that a principal-level trade meeting in Washington would take place in October, as previously planned.

China's Commerce Ministry, in a brief statement, described the talks as "constructive", and said they had also had a good discussion on "detailed arrangements" for the high-level talks in October.

Additionally, the United States removed tariffs from more than 400 Chinese products in response to requests from U.S. companies.

Despite the improved tone, markets still remain unconvinced about the possibility of an imminent deal.

Investors were rattled by news on Friday that Chinese officials unexpectedly canceled a visit to U.S. farms this week following their two days of negotiations in Washington.

One Shanghai-based analyst at Tebon Securities said the cancellation had hit investor sentiment and could be a major drag on Chinese A-shares in the near term.

News that five Yemeni civilians were killed in air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition further soured investor appetite.

OIL SHOCK

Mideast tensions and worries about oil supplies lifted Brent crude futures 1.26%, or 81 cents, to $65.09 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures rose 1.17%, or 68 cents, to $58.77 a barrel. [O/R]

The Pentagon has ordered additional troops to be deployed in the Gulf region to strengthen Saudi Arabia's air and missile defenses following an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday the additional troops are for "deterrence and defense" and Washington aimed to avoid war with Iran.

Markets will closely watch September manufacturing activity surveys due from the United States and European Union later in the day for any signs of a rebound.

Action in currency markets was muted.

The dollar gained 0.15% against the safe haven Japanese yen to 107.71 after easing 0.5% last week. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar was up 0.19% at $0.6776.

The euro and the British pound were barely changed, leaving the dollar index mostly flat at 98.471 against a basket of six major currencies.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Swati Pandey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -1.08% 12332.66 Delayed Quote.18.08%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.59% 26935.07 Delayed Quote.15.47%
HANG SENG -0.21% 26432.86 Real-time Quote.2.27%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.01% 2091.38 Real-time Quote.2.45%
NASDAQ 100 -0.99% 7823.553294 Delayed Quote.24.83%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.80% 8117.674437 Delayed Quote.23.32%
S&P 500 -0.49% 2992.07 Delayed Quote.19.36%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.24% 98.51 End-of-day quote.1.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54aEuro skids as German economic gloom deepens
RE
03:54aSouth African rand firmer against dollar, seen on backfoot
RE
03:52aWANTED : Graduate engineers - 23 September 2019 New
PU
03:52aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Factories which re-open must pay increased bonuses immediately
PU
03:51aThai August factory output seen falling 3.6% year on year
RE
03:42aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Industry Turnover Indices. Provisional data
PU
03:42aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Industrial New Orders Received Indices. Provisional data
PU
03:42aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Services sector activity indicators. Provisional data
PU
03:36aTanzania fines five banks for lax anti-money laundering controls
RE
03:33aIndonesian parliament body approves government's $180 billion budget for 2020
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded as British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2Asian shares ease on geopolitical tensions, oil up 1%
3SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
4THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Key dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook
5AIRBUS SE : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group