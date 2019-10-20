Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares edge higher, pound stumbles on Brexit drama

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 11:17pm EDT
Passersby are reflected on an electronic board showing the exchange rates between the Japanese yen and the U.S. dollar and other market indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks edged higher on Monday as Chinese shares reversed early losses due to hopes for progress in resolving the U.S.-China trade war and expectations for greater investment inflows into Hong Kong.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> rose 0.19%. Chinese shares <.CSI300> rose 0.13%, while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> rose 0.28%.

The pound slipped from a five-month high against the dollar and the euro after the British parliament forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a delay to an Oct. 31 deadline for Britain's departure from the bloc.

The vote for an extension dealt a blow to optimism that a deal agreed last week would ensure Brexit happens with little economic disruption.

Oil futures fell as lingering economic growth concerns and excess supplies of crude prompted speculators to trim their long positions.

Chinese vice premier Liu He said on Friday that China will work with the United States to address each other's concerns, and that stopping the trade war would be good for both sides and the world.

Shares in Hong Kong also got a lift after Chinese bourses revised rules to allow mainland investors to buy Hong Kong-listed dual-class shares for the first time.

"We've had some positive news from Liu, and allowing Chinese investors direct access to dual-listed Hong Kong shares is a another positive," said Sean Darby, global equity strategist at Jefferies in Hong Kong.

"There is still a lot of money on the sidelines, and there are only eight or nine weeks left to put that money to work before we end the year. I expect markets to remain bid."

U.S. stock futures rose 0.27% in Asia as investors brace for high-profile earnings this week from Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com and others.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% on Friday partly due to worries about fallout from the U.S.-China trade war.

A 15-month long trade war between the United States and China has shown few signs of a durable resolution being reached despite several rounds of talks.

Financial markets have been whipsawed over this period as a steady increase in tit-for-tat tariffs have slowed global trade and raised the risk of recession for some countries.

Underscoring the damage, Japan's exports fell in September for the 10th straight month, while South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of October dived 19.5% year-on-year, data on Monday showed.

Hong Kong shares erased early losses to rise 0.26%.

Chinese bourses on Friday revised rules that would allow Hong Kong-listed dual-class shares to be included in the Stock Connect scheme for the first time, potentially benefiting popular tech companies such as Xiaomi Corp and Meituan Dianping.

The rule change, which will take effect on Oct. 28, could be a positive for Hong Kong shares, which have been battered during months of often violent protest against Chinese rule of the former British colony.

The pound fell 0.7% to $1.2911 and was off about 0.4% to 86.46 pence per euro.

The British government insists Brexit will take place on Oct. 31, but uncertainty over how British lawmakers will respond could weigh on sentiment for sterling.

The leader of the House of Commons says the government plans to put the new Brexit deal to a debate and vote on Monday, but it is unclear if the speaker of the House will let this happen.

Elsewhere in the currency markets, the dollar edged 0.1% higher to $1.1157 per euro <EUR=EBS> but held steady at 108.49 yen <JPY=EBS>.

U.S. crude dipped 0.24% to $53.65 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.34% to $59.22 per barrel.

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Oct. 15, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

Long bets on U.S. crude have dropped sharply in the last two weeks after a spate of weak economic figures worldwide fanned concerns about global energy demand.

Treasury prices fell in Asia. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> rose to 1.7554%.

Gold, often considered safe-haven asset, was little changed at $1,490.12 per ounce.

(Editing by Lincoln Feast)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.68% 1757.51 Delayed Quote.17.01%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.95% 26770.2 Delayed Quote.14.76%
MEITUAN DIANPING End-of-day quote.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.63% 137.41 Delayed Quote.35.29%
NASDAQ 100 -0.93% 7868.490778 Delayed Quote.25.47%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.83% 8089.54332 Delayed Quote.22.93%
NIKKEI 225 0.18% 22492.68 Real-time Quote.12.18%
S&P 500 -0.39% 2986.2 Delayed Quote.19.12%
XIAOMI CORP End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:42pWarburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger HK IPO of up to $1.45 billion
RE
11:42pWarburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger Hong Kong IPO of up to $1.45 billion
RE
11:38pSterling slips from five-month high on Brexit delay jitters
RE
11:37pSterling slips from five-month high on Brexit delay jitters
RE
11:31pChina more than doubles September approval for fixed-asset investment projects
RE
11:29pChina's home price growth flatlines in September as fewer cities report gains
RE
11:22pVietnam prime minister says 2019 GDP growth to exceed 6.8%
RE
11:17pAsian shares edge higher, pound stumbles on Brexit drama
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Martin Luther King's daughter tells Facebook disinformation helped kill civil rights lea..
3Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
4DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P : DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Annealing Furnace Start at Tena..
5HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : GLOBAL OFFERING

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group