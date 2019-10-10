Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares firm as "very good" trade talks boost risk appetite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 09:14pm EDT
Visitors look at a stock quotation board at Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would meet with China's top trade negotiator, while sterling retreated after rallying on revived hopes of a possible Brexit deal.

Investors' renewed appetite for riskier assets weighed on the safe-haven yen and U.S. Treasury prices, while oil stayed firm on comments about possible supply cuts from the head of OPEC.

In early Asian trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> rose 0.5%, following on from gains on Wall Street. S&P e-mini futures added 0.2%.

Australian shares <.AXJO> climbed 0.8%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> gained 0.9%.

The more bullish market mood came after a first day of trade talks between top U.S. and Chinese negotiators that Trump characterised as "very, very good."

A White House official said the talks had gone "probably better than expected" and a U.S. Chamber of Commerce official briefed by both sides raised the possibility of a currency agreement this week. [nL3N26V3F2]

"Freezing tariffs at current levels are unlikely to reverse the current trade driven slowdown in economic growth, and the uncertainty around unresolved structural issues such as IP theft and subsidies to state own enterprises are likely to remain deterrents for a pick-up in much needed capital expenditure," analysts at National Australia Bank said in a morning note.

"On this score details on a potential currency pact will be important," they said.

The dollar rose 0.1% against the yen to 108.07, while the euro was flat at $1.1004 and the pound was slightly lower, fetching $1.2432.

The dollar index <.DXY>, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was down at 98.663 after posting its biggest daily drop in five weeks on waning safe-haven demand for the currency.

The British pound jumped nearly 2% on Thursday, its biggest daily gain since March, after Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said a Brexit deal could be clinched by the end of October after what he called a very positive meeting with his British counterpart, Boris Johnson. [nL5N26V1DP]

The move away from safe havens also lifted the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> to 1.6716% compared with a U.S. close of 1.656% on Thursday. Yields rose across the curve, with two-year notes <US2YT=RR> yielding 1.5464% compared with a U.S. close of 1.53%.

In commodity markets, oil prices remained higher after the head of OPEC said the organisation could take action to balance oil markets, including a deeper cut in oil supplies. [nL5N26V3LT]

U.S. crude was up 0.43% to $53.78 a barrel and global benchmark Brent crude was up 0.46% at $59.37 per barrel.

Rising risk appetite tarnished gold's appeal, pushing spot gold down 0.16% to $1,491.65 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Andrew Galbraith
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.27% 73.114 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.19% 0.67735 Delayed Quote.-4.73%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.18% 134.281 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.03% 81.182 Delayed Quote.0.05%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.04% 0.88555 Delayed Quote.0.03%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.16% 118.93 Delayed Quote.-6.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.09% 1.10174 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.02% 0.9233 Delayed Quote.3.45%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.20% 59.32 Delayed Quote.7.90%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -0.14% 28.02 End-of-day quote.16.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.13% 68.272 Delayed Quote.-8.55%
NIKKEI 225 0.45% 21551.98 Real-time Quote.7.86%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.08% 107.94 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.42% 98.7 End-of-day quote.2.08%
WTI -0.22% 53.73 Delayed Quote.16.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48pU.S. judge urges parties to wisely use Purdue opioid settlement funds
RE
10:46pGoogle secures two Android phone makers' backing in fight against EU antitrust order
RE
10:40pDay 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
RE
10:36pTRUMP TO MEET WITH CHINESE VICE PREMIER LIU HE AT 2 : 45 p.m. EDT/1845 GMT Friday
RE
10:26pMONETARY POLICY REVIEW NO : 6 - 2019
PU
10:17pCalifornia governor calls widespread electricity shutdown to prevent fires 'unacceptable'
RE
10:16pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, US start new round of trade talks in Washington
PU
10:06pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Australian Government General Government Sector Monthly Financial Statements July and August 2019
PU
09:58pGM urges UAW to agree to 'around-the-clock' bargaining
RE
09:46pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Agriculture Ministry moves to implement measures to address the potential threat of Tropical Race 4
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2SAP's McDermott steps down after decade as chief salesman and dealmaker
3EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer to furlough 15,000 workers ahead of Boeing deal
4HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
5SAP AG : SAP SE: SAP Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group