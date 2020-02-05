Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares gain after solid U.S. data, focus on virus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 08:13pm EST
People walk past an electronic display showing world markets indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian stocks edged up on Thursday, a day after U.S. S&P 500 hit a record peak following encouraging economic data, while investors keep a wary eye on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> gained 0.39% while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> rose 1.63%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 gained 1.13% to a record close of 3,334.69 while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43% to 9,508.68, also a record high.

The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls jumped 291,000 jobs in January, the most since May 2015, while a separate report showed U.S. services sector activity picked up last month. Both indicators suggest the economy could continue to grow moderately this year even as consumer spending slows.

Traders also cited unconfirmed reports of a possible vaccine breakthrough for the coronavirus as a trigger for Wednesday's stock rally, although they also said such a catalyst was also likely to be an excuse for short-covering.

The World Health Organization played down media reports on Wednesday of "breakthrough" drugs being discovered to treat people infected with the new coronavirus.

Another 73 people on the Chinese mainland died on Wednesday from the virus, the highest daily increase so far, bringing the total death toll to 563, the country's health authority said on Thursday.

Statistics from China indicate that about 2% of people infected with the new virus have died, suggesting it may be deadlier than seasonal flu but less deadly than SARS.

"The coronavirus is continuing to spread so we need to remain cautious. But markets now appear to think that there will be a quick economic recovery after a short-term slump," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose back to 1.653% from a five-month low of 1.503% set last Friday.

In the currency market, the safe-haven Swiss franc and the yen retreated.

The Swiss franc <CHF=EBS> eased to 0.9738 franc per dollar, having lost 0.4% on Wednesday.

The yen stepped back to 109.85 yen, compared with a three-week high of 108.305 hit on Friday.

The euro stood at $1.0998, having shed 0.4% in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.73% to $51.12 per barrel, extending its rebound from a 13-month low of $49.31 touched on Tuesday.

Still it is down about 16% so far this year.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.08% 74.193 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.02% 142.66 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.07% 82.7 Delayed Quote.-2.36%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.68% 29290.85 Delayed Quote.2.64%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.04% 120.82 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.01% 0.8861 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.58% 55.88 Delayed Quote.-15.35%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 0.31% 1946 End-of-day quote.0.05%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. 0.83% 2982 End-of-day quote.11.56%
NASDAQ 100 0.36% 9367.481241 Delayed Quote.2.96%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.43% 9508.682598 Delayed Quote.1.99%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.10% 71.084 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
NIKKEI 225 1.02% 23319.56 Real-time Quote.-1.91%
S&P 500 1.13% 3334.69 Delayed Quote.3.22%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION 0.94% 1667 End-of-day quote.3.35%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.05% 3904 End-of-day quote.-1.91%
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 0.34% 4104 End-of-day quote.7.24%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.06% 109.87 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
WTI 0.61% 51.49 Delayed Quote.-16.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:26pU.S. must be 'understanding' if China virus impacts trade pledges - agriculture secretary
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15pSuncor Energy's quarterly loss widens on impairment charge
RE
09:14pBOJ's Masai says central bank will devise steps as needed to end deflation
RE
09:14pUber wins appeal in Brazil, court says drivers are not employees
RE
09:10pOil gains a second day as coronavirus optimism may mean demand rebound
RE
08:37pSolid U.S. data and virus optimism supports dollar
RE
08:16pAustralian December Retail Sales Slump Due to Wildfires
DJ
08:13pAsian shares gain after solid U.S. data, focus on virus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn sees full China production resuming late-February - source
2COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS : COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Leaner workforce cuts costs for Cognizant, powers quar..
3GILEAD SCIENCES : Drugmakers see long road ahead in coronavirus vaccine race
4INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Qualcomm says China virus threatens phone industry disruption
5CME GROUP INC. : CME GROUP : Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by 13 Percent

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group