Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares gain on U.S.-Mexico trade optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 02:50am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Worker walks in a container area at a port in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares advanced again on Tuesday while major currencies held on to gains amid hopes global tariff tensions were abating as the United States and Mexico made a deal to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Investors expect Canada too would agree to the new terms to preserve a three-nation pact, ultimately dispelling the economic uncertainty caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated threats to ditch the 1994 NAFTA accord.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> climbed 0.3 percent for a second straight day of gains. Australian shares <.AXJO> added 0.5 percent while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> jumped 0.8 percent.

New York's S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit record highs and bond yields rose, while prices for copper, considered a barometer of global growth, climbed. [.N]

However, some analysts were treating this rally with a degree of caution.

"News of the US-Mexico trade deal has fuelled risk appetite," analysts at ANZ said in a note to clients.

"It is hard to extrapolate much out of it, as the United States continues to treat each country and deal on its own merit. We remain wary of the current rally in risk appetite, and see it as short-lived."

Investors will keep an eye on U.S. economic data with consumer confidence figures due later in the day and the latest estimate for second-quarter gross domestic product expected on Wednesday.

"The NAFTA agreement is clearly a positive to the extent that it reduces the risk of a generalized global trade war," JPMorgan analysts said in a note, though they cautioned it was not automatically positive for the outcome of talks with China.

"Despite this, APAC equities including HK/China should benefit from the weaker U.S. dollar and risk-on moves."

The dollar index <.DXY> paused near one-month lows against major currencies to be last at 94.762.

Against the yen <JPY=>, the greenback held at 111.20.

The euro <EUR=> held near a one-month top at $1.1680.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3>, which is often used as a liquid hedge for global growth, hovered around $0.7345 to stay well above a trough of $0.7248.

The Chinese yuan held near a four-week high to the dollar <CNH=>, a day after the country's central bank took steps to support the currency.

Commodity markets showed signs of optimism in global economic growth prospects. Copper, a favoured indicator of industrial momentum, held near a two-week high of $6,112.00 a tonne.

Oil prices were buoyant, with Brent up 25 cents to $0.76.46 a barrel and U.S. crude rising 19 cents to $69.07.

Gold too was firm too with spot prices <XAU=> at $1211.36 an ounce.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)

By Swati Pandey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.01% 26049.64 Delayed Quote.4.33%
NASDAQ 100 0.99% 7559.1329 Delayed Quote.17.02%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.91% 8017.8952 Delayed Quote.15.10%
NIKKEI 225 0.87% 22799.64 Real-time Quote.-0.71%
S&P 500 0.77% 2896.74 Real-time Quote.7.52%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.45% 94.72 End-of-day quote.3.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : UNWTO report highlights China role in global outbound tourism
PU
04:00aFacebook fugitive fights U.S. request to extradite him from Ecuador - lawyer
RE
03:56aFive key takeaways from Trump's U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
03:54aFive key takeaways from Trump's U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
03:47aDOLLAR INDEX : steady after U.S., Mexico agree to overhaul trade deal
RE
03:33aTrump, Merkel support U.S.-EU trade talks in phone conversation - White House
RE
03:22aAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : launches recruitment campaign
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:05aTrump Hails U.S.-Mexico Trade Pact, Says 'We'll See' With Canada -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
2BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars
5AT&T : FCC report found no 'favoritism' on proposed Sinclair deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.