Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares guarded as investors count down to Fed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2019 | 08:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - A passerby walks past an electronic boards Japan's Nikkei average, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and foreign exchange rates outside a brokerage in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as markets count down to a likely cut in U.S. interest rates this week with much riding on whether or not the Federal Reserve signals yet more are in the pipeline.

U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators also meet in Shanghai this week for their first in-person talks since a G20 truce last month, but expectations are low for a breakthrough.

Data out over the weekend showed profits earned by China's industrial firms contracted in June, fuelling concerns that the bruising trade war will drag on economic growth.

"We remain cautiously optimistic that both sides can agree on a narrow agreement that addresses important trade-related issues, such as U.S. demands to increase exports," said analysts at Barclays in a note.

"That said, we are sceptical about the prospects of a broader agreement that includes the more challenging security-related issues."

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was all but flat in slow trade. Japan's Nikkei <.N225> dipped 0.1% and E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.06%.

Interest rate futures are fully priced for a quarter-point rate cut from the Fed on Wednesday, with only a small chance of a half-point move.

More important will be what the central bank flags for the future, given the market implies 100 basis points of easing over the next year or so.

"The messaging will be key and will help markets determine whether the rate cut is just an "insurance cut", or the Fed is embarking on a full easing cycle as the market currently prices in," said Tapas Strickland, director of economics at NAB.

He noted the solid reading on second-quarter U.S. economic growth out last week would support those at the Fed arguing for just one or two cuts.

"The U.S. economy remains the least dirty t-shirt in the global laundry basket. The dollar was stronger across the board in response," said Strickland.

The dollar hit a two-month peak on a basket of currencies at 98.010 <.DXY>, and was last trading at 97.975.

The euro stood at $1.1130 on Monday, just above last week's two-year trough around $1.1102, while the dollar held firm on the yen at 108.64.

The dollar got a helping hand from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow who on Friday said the Trump administration had "ruled out" intervening to push it lower.

Sterling was pinned near 27-month lows around $1.2375 amid reports the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson was preparing the ground for a "no-deal" Brexit.

Spot gold was a fraction firmer at $1,419.86 per ounce, supported by low bond yields globally.

Oil prices drifted down in early trade pressured by the usual concerns about over supply and slowing world demand. [O/R]

Brent crude futures eased 36 cents to $63.10, while U.S. crude lost 20 cents to $56.00 a barrel.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Wayne Cole

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Nikkei 225
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.19% 27192.45 Delayed Quote.16.57%
NASDAQ 100 1.10% 8016.952771 Delayed Quote.25.28%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.11% 8330.211117 Delayed Quote.24.16%
NIKKEI 225 -0.45% 21658.15 Real-time Quote.8.70%
S&P 500 0.74% 3025.86 Delayed Quote.20.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:45pAsian shares guarded as investors count down to Fed
RE
08:42pUK trade minister Truss says NHS will not be put up for sale - The Telegraph
RE
08:39pJapan June retail sales rise 0.5% year-on-year
RE
06:16pU.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
RE
05:48pWith Stocks at Fresh Highs, Investors' Portfolios Look Alike
DJ
05:34pTrump Sees Week of Positive News but There May Be Speed Bumps Ahead -- Update
DJ
05:15pEU must move faster to prepare for no-deal Brexit risk - CBI
RE
04:50pST PAUL SAINTS : Saints Explore Trade Market, Snag Two-Time Post-Season All-Star, Outfielder Michael Lang
PU
04:15pLSE-REFINITIV DEAL FACES LONG ANTITRUST REVIEW : sources
RE
03:22pTrump Sees Week of Largely Positive News but There May Be Speed Bumps Ahead
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
2HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD : HERBALIFE NUTRITION : Boosts Herbalife24® Sports Product Line to Advance Everyday At..
3DYNASTY FINE WINE GROUP LIMITED : DYNASTY FINE WINE : Trading of Dynasty's Shares Resume Today
4POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC. : POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Challenges You to “Think Outside” with its New Bran..
5FAQ: What is the Countdown Timer to Buy a Car on RumbleOn.com?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group