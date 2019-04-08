Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asian shares held back by cautious mood, oil surges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 09:24pm EDT
A man looks at an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares got off to a subdued start on Tuesday as investors braced for key events later in the week, including the kick-off of the U.S. earnings season and a crucial Brexit summit, while broader concerns over slowing global growth checked sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was basically flat after brushing its highest since late August last year during the previous session.

Australian shares dipped 0.25 percent while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.15 percent.

Wall Street shares delivered a mixed performance on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 0.3 percent while the S&P 500 added 0.1 percent. Concerns over slowing U.S. earnings have undermined U.S. equities in recent sessions, though a strong jobs report last week helped to soothe frayed nerves.

The S&P 500, however, moved on its own momentum for its eight straight session of gains and the longest winning streak since October 2017, as rallying crude prices lifted energy shares.

Oil prices rose to their highest since November, driven by fighting in Libya along with ongoing supply cuts pledged by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. [O/R]

Broader market sentiment remained subdued as investors' focus was on potential flashpoints, including a crucial Brexit summit as well as a meeting on trade between the European Union and China set for later on Tuesday.

"The market is very much in a wait-and-watch mode," said Nick Twidale, chief operating officer at Rakuten Securities Australia in Sydney.

"It's looking for the next catalyst that's hopefully going to take stock markets higher, but it's also very wary that we've had such a great run in stocks and general growth that we might see a real sharp correction," he said.

Twidale added that any news on the trade front around the Sino-U.S. tariff negotiations and the upcoming summit between the EU and China "could really start to add to some volatility" to markets.

Investors will also focus on a European Central Bank meeting on Wednesday and the start in earnest of the U.S. first-quarter earnings period, with analysts now expecting it to be the first quarter of contracting corporate earnings since 2016.

U.S. March inflation figures and minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting are due to be released on Wednesday. Friday's U.S. jobs report showed strong employment creation but subdued wages growth, backing the Fed's recent dovish policy tilt.

In the currency market, the euro held steady at $1.1259 after rising nearly 0.4 percent overnight, its steepest one-day rise in nearly three-weeks.

Sterling was slightly higher at $1.3068, but not far from last month's low of $1.2945.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was down 0.1 percent at 111.35 yen, inching back toward its 1-1/2-month low of 109.70 touched on March 25.

In the commodity market, oil prices hovered near their highest since November 2018 on persistent worries about tightening supplies.

U.S. crude was last up 21 cents at $64.61 a barrel, after brushing its highest since Nov. 1 last year. Brent crude futures rose 8 cents to $71.18.

Spot gold was up slightly at $1,299.10 per ounce.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Daniel Leussink

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Nikkei 225
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.32% 26341.02 Delayed Quote.12.92%
NASDAQ 100 0.28% 7599.742382 Delayed Quote.19.73%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.19% 7953.883689 Delayed Quote.19.64%
NIKKEI 225 -0.21% 21761.65 Real-time Quote.8.96%
S&P 500 0.10% 2895.77 Delayed Quote.15.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:24pAsian shares held back by cautious mood, oil surges
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:13pU.S. to Impose Tariffs on $11 Billion of EU Goods
DJ
09:09pOil prices hit highest in five months as Libya fighting tightens supply
RE
08:57pU.S. to Impose Tariffs on $11 Billion of EU Goods
DJ
08:53pDARIN LAHOOD : LaHood Joins Bipartisan Group to Introduce Extension for the Biodiesel Tax Credit
PU
08:53pAPI AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE : AOPL Annual Report Shows Liquids Pipeline Incidents Down Significantly, While Energy Delivered to U.S. Consumers Increased
PU
08:43pCRUDE OIL : Dollar sags as commodity currencies draw support from crude oil surge
RE
08:42pUber, ahead of IPO, sees some time before self-driving cars dominate the road
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : How flawed software, high speed, other factors doomed an Ethiopian Airlines 73..
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : U.S. proposes list of EU goods for tariff retaliation against Airbus subsidies
3Uber, ahead of IPO, sees some time before self-driving cars dominate the road
4SONY CORP : SONY : shares surge after Reuters reports Third Point building stake again
5ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : U.S. regulator asks Altria for more information on Juul investment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About